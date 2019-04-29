Morgan Saint has found plenty of strength in being honest about her vulnerabilities.

And the singer-songwriter from Mattituck has done it again on her new single “God Bless Our Souls” (Epic), Saint’s first release of 2019 and a possible sign of where she is heading creatively.

“God Bless Our Souls” starts out small, with Saint asking delicately, “Do you know that you make me cry like four times a week?” It picks up intensity and by the chorus, she is spiraling, asking, “Am I enough? Is it in my head?” as the synthesizer backdrop suddenly swells and her questions pick up in pace and attitude.

When the big drumbeat kicks in, the link to Saint’s “Alien” EP from last year becomes apparent, but the dichotomy of her fragile lyrics about relationship insecurities and the muscular electronic beat is even more striking than her earlier work.

It’s magnified by the stunning new video, which Saint filmed in a Bay Shore field. Dressed in all white, Saint, now sporting pink hair, is surrounded by people dressed in black at a bonfire. The dreamy video makes it seem that when she asks, “Will I end up dead?” the answer may be a sad one.

It will be interesting to see how “God Rest Our Souls” plays out in concert, where Saint is usually brimming with positive energy. Currently opening for Swedish indie-pop singer Leon for the rest of May, Saint is also continuing to work on new music.

The late Lil Peep is climbing the pop charts with help from ILoveMakonnen and Fall Out Boy for the single “I’ve Been Waiting” (Autnmy/Access/Columbia), currently reaching No. 13 on the Top 40 charts.

The hit has spawned a slew of posthumous releases from the Long Beach native, including a remix of his song “When I Lie” that features Ty Dolla $ign that is included on the “For the Throne: Music Inspired by the HBO Series Game of Thrones” compilation.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Some of his earlier songs — including “Gym Class” and “Star Shopping” — have also been released. His mother, Liza Womack, said “Star Shopping” meant a lot to the rapper, born Gustav Elijah Åhr. “That was Gus's big song, as he got many views and likes on it right away — 20k in 24 hours, and over 100,000 in a week,” she said in a statement. “He was very excited about that.”

Contact The Long Island Sound at glenn.gamboa@newsday.com or follow @ndmusic on Twitter.