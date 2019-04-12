This year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, which airs on HBO on April 27, had its share of Long Island moments at Barclays Center — including shout-outs for the legendary WLIR and Hicksville up-and-comers The Lemon Twigs. But if this year’s inductees Stevie Nicks and Janet Jackson get their way, maybe next year will have even more.

As Jackson clearly stated in her acceptance speech, “Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, in 2020, please induct more women.”

That comment came in the midst of Nicks becoming the first woman ever to be inducted into the Rock Hall twice — this year as a solo act, previously as part of Fleetwood Mac — after 22 men, including Freeport native Lou Reed, have been inducted twice and Eric Clapton has been honored three times. Nicks and Jackson were also the only female nominees this year, along with five British bands — The Cure, Def Leppard, Radiohead, Roxy Music and The Zombies.

If the Rock Hall decides to address Jackson’s request with next year’s class, Long Island could certainly help out.

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo should have been inducted years ago, but seeing as this year marks the 40th anniversary of the Lindenhurst native’s stunning debut, “In the Heat of the Night,” the timing is perfect. Not only did Benatar lay the groundwork for generations of female rockers with smashes like “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” and “Heartbreaker,” but she was also a shining example of female empowerment in her landmark ‘80s videos like “Love Is a Battlefield” and “Invincible.”

Long Beach’s Joan Jett is already inducted with her band The Blackhearts, but she should also be inducted for her band The Runaways, who will celebrate the 45th anniversary of their formation next year. On the strength of “Cherry Bomb” and how the all-female band helped pave the way for The Go-Go’s (who would also be a good pick for induction next year), The Runaways should get in, making Jett a two-time inductee.

As far as hip-hop goes, Strong Island has plenty of worth inductees to join Public Enemy in the Rock Hall. Manhasset’s LL Cool J was nominated for the fifth time last year but has still not made a final list. However, next year, it seems more likely that The Notorious B.I.G. will make the list in his first year of eligibility. But maybe Biggie will be joined by Salt-N-Pepa, including longtime Melville resident Salt? Push it, good!

