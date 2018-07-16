The Lemon Twigs were ambitious on their 2016 debut, “Do Hollywood," but the D’Addario brothers are taking their ambitions to the next level for their follow-up.

Brian and Michael D’Addario say their upcoming “Go to School” (4AD) album, written and recorded at their home in Hicksville, will be a 15-song musical that “tells the heartbreaking coming-of-age story of Shane, a pure-of-heart chimpanzee raised as a human boy as he comes to terms with the obstacles of life.”

And if that wasn’t grand enough, Shane’s parents will be played by Todd Rundgren and the D’Addarios’ real-life mom, Susan Hall. Their dad, Ronnie D’Addario, a singer-songwriter himself, also appears on the album, as does Big Star’s Jody Stephens.

“Something now, then, big, small, bleak and hopeful,” the brothers describe the album, due out Aug. 24, in a statement. “All in under an hour.”

Judging from the album’s closer “If You Give Enough,” which they released earlier this month, The Lemon Twigs haven’t left the catchy, distinctive piano-driven melodies — like their breakout hit “These Words” — behind. They simply added more layers.

The band plans to unveil the album at an intimate show at Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn on Aug. 23, before they hit the road opening for the Arctic Monkeys.