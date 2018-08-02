Brian Baker wanted to do more to raise awareness of phenylketonuria, a genetic disorder that stops the processing of proteins in people’s diets and could lead to brain damage.

So the co-owner of Bellport Brewing in Bohemia, whose daughter was born with the disorder more commonly known as PKU, decided to throw a fundraiser, with former Yellowcard frontman William Ryan Key as the headliner and Long Island acts The Burbs and Chris J. Connolly as openers.

“We’re so close to a cure – not a treatment, but a cure,” says Baker, of Moriches. “We thought the fundraiser would be a great way to get to the next step.”

Proceeds from “Rock for Research” at 89 North in Patchogue on Friday, Aug. 17 will go to PKU News and How Much PHE, which provide information about the disorder.

Baker says Key, who he met on the Vans Warped Tour when his former band Slightly Imperfect played with former band Yellowcard, was eager to help even though he is in the middle of promoting his solo debut “Thirteen.”

“We all want to do what we can to help the children,” Baker says.

“Rock for Research” will be 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17 at 89 North, 89 N. Ocean Ave., Patchogue. Tickets are $35-$100 through Bellport Brewing, tickets.bellportbrewing.com.