Local acts coming to Bamboozle

The Long Island scene has always been a major part of the Bamboozle festival, from the years when Taking Back Sunday and Brand New headlined to countless bands playing on the smaller stages. The 10th anniversary year is no different, with Brand New set to co-headline and Stray From the Path as one of the must-see bands.

Here's a look at some of the other Long Island acts set to play during the festival:

NORTH KOREA (May 19) -- The new band from Ryan Hunter and Brian Byrne of Envy on the Coast and The Rivalry's rhythm section plans to record its debut album after its Bamboozle appearance Saturday. For those who can't wait to hear what the band is working on, North Korea is offering a taste of its post-emo rock EPs on its Facebook page for free download.

BAYSIDE (May 20) -- While singer-guitarist Anthony Raneri has been busy touring in support of his recent solo EP "New Cathedrals" on the "Where's the Band?" tour, Bayside's Bamboozle set next Sunday will be one of only a handful of shows for the whole band outside its Lindenhurst rehearsal space until they all hit the road together for the entire Warped Tour this summer.

PATENT PENDING (May 20) -- The Mount Sinai-based punk-popsters have been on the road a lot lately, supporting last year's "Second Family" album, but how could they miss playing Bamboozle's 10th anniversary? After all, they may be the only artists to create an anthem for the festival: "MC Hammer Is Playing The Bamboozle." The song celebrates the festival's eclectic lineups -- yes, Hammer did play the Bamboozle -- by using the punk-pop that has formed the fest's core sound all these years.

