Baldwin's Time King and Oyster Bay's Peru don't seem to have a whole lot in common.

The songs on Time King's upcoming debut album, "Suproe" (Time King), feature a precise, potent kind of prog rock that builds off its own intensity and inventiveness. The songs on Peru's debut EP, "Ordinary People" (Peru), feature sharp indie-pop melodies tinged with soul, especially on the catchy single "I Need You."

So why are they doing a joint album release party at Revolution Music Hall on Friday? For the good of the Long Island music scene, say members of both bands.

"We wanted to break the mold," says Time King guitarist Brandon Dove. "I miss the era of the Temple Beth-El shows where 12 to 15 bands would play in an afternoon and you'd hear a variety of different styles."

Peru's bassist Tom Costa says both bands wanted to create a memorable evening. "We wanted it to be more of an event," he says. "We really want to shuffle the cards and not just play our seven songs and go."

Time King and Peru play Revolution Music Hall, 140 Merrick Rd., Amityville, at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $10 through TicketWeb, 866-777-8932, ticketweb.com