East Hampton gallery hosts Artists 4 Israel work

The Vered Gallery opens an art installation Saturday night that brings the struggle between Gaza and Israel into sharp focus in East Hampton.

"We've done installations before," said Janet Lehr, co-owner of the gallery. "But this is the first one we've done that combines art and politics."

"The Bomb Shelter," a multimedia installation and functioning shelter, is created by Artists 4 Israel, a group of New York artists/advocates known for its radical agenda. The shelter, which gallery visitors can enter, is intended to convey what happens in the small Israeli town of Sderot when rocket attacks are launched from nearby Gaza.

At the gallery, a siren will signal those who are lined up to enter the shelter that they have 15 seconds to get inside. That's how much time residents of Sderot have to find safety when the alarm sounds, the artists say.

"The ability of the people to continue to hope in the face of fear and pain is what inspired us the most when we visited Sderot in April," said Craig Dershowitz, president of Artists 4 Israel. "Under such circumstances, just living is an art. We've tried to capture that here."

Inside the shelter are artworks, plus photos of the children of Sderot. The Vered will also display an installation called "The Garbage of War."

"I would hope we'd find a great deal of support in the Hamptons for this cause," Lehr said. "It's not an issue to be buried."

The installations at the Vered, which more typically handles works by such masters as Chagall, de Kooning and Picasso, will be on display through Aug. 24 at the alleyway space at 68 Park Place, just steps from Main Street, near Newtown Lane in East Hampton's tony commercial district.

Saturday night's unveiling is at 9.