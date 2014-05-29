Entertainment

Great Neck drama 'Affluenza' revealed in new trailer

A scene from "Affluenza" which was shot in locations such as the Great Neck railroad station to Falaise (the mansion of Newsday founder Alicia Patterson and her husband, Harry Guggenheim) in Sands Point in August 2012. Credit: Grant Gustin Spain via YouTube.com

By Rafer Guzman

A new version of "The Great Gatsby" is coming to theaters soon, but this one isn't set in the fictional Long Island town of West Egg.

It's about wealthy teenagers living in Great Neck, the very real town that helped inspire F. Scott Fitzgerald's famous novel. The film's director, Kevin Asch ("Holy Rollers") was raised there.

In "Affluenza," Ben Rosenfield (HBO's "Boardwalk Empire") plays Fisher Miller, who leaves his upstate middle-class life to move in with wealthy relatives (Samantha Mathis and Steve Guttenberg) on Long Island's Gold Coast. With a little high-grade pot, he insinuates himself into the hard-partying circle of his pretty cousin, Kate (Nicola Peltz, "The Last Airbender"), and befriends the fabulously rich Dylan Carson (Gregg Sulkin MTV’s “Faking It"). Their high-flying summer, however, is about to end as the 2008 financial crisis comes crashing down.

"Affluenza," which was filmed on Long Island at locales such as the Chelsea Mansion and the Hempstead House, is due in theaters July 11.

