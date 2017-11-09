This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 48° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 48° Good Evening
Entertainment

Karin Dor dies; German actress, 79, played assassin in James Bond film

German actress Karin Dor in a publicity shot

German actress Karin Dor in a publicity shot from 1967, the year she played an assassin sent to kill James Bond in "You Only Live Twice." Dor died on Nov. 6, 2017. Photo Credit: AP / dpa

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

BERLIN — German actress Karin Dor, who played an assassin sent by James Bond’s nemesis Blofeld to kill the British agent in 1967’s “You Only Live Twice,” has died. She was 79.

German news agency dpa, citing a Munich theater where Dor had worked for a long time, reported late Wednesday that she died Monday in a care home.

Dor played in dozens of films, TV productions and theater plays during a career that began in her German homeland when she was 17.

Aside from would-be Bond assassin Helga Brandt — who ended up being fed to piranhas — Dor also acted in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1969 thriller, “Topaz,” and the U.S. crime series “Ironside” and “The FBI.”

Dor was married three times, most recently to American stuntman and actor George Robotham, who died in 2007.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Comedian Maria Bamford, left, stars with Ana Gasteyer ‘Lady Dynamite’: Still hilarious in season 2
Sweet and sustainable, these edible candy cups come 29 top products from 'Shark Tank'
Keith Urban accepts the award for single of See highlights from the Country Music Association Awards
Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston are the stars Witherspoon, Aniston team up for Apple TV show
Comics legend (and former Hewlett Harbor resident) Stan ‘Secret History of Comics’ sheds light on superheroes
Alan Alda, left, Mike Farrell, Loretta Swit and 5 TV shows with acronyms and what they mean