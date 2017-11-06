This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Gloria Fallon dies; mother of ‘Tonight Show’ host Jimmy Fallon was 68

She passed in a New York City hospital one day after her son canceled a taping of NBC’s late-night program.

Jimmy Fallon said of his mother's death that

Jimmy Fallon said of his mother's death that he has lost his "biggest fan." NBC said in a statement that the "Tonight Show" will air reruns all this week.

By The Associated Press
The mother of “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon has died, a day after the show canceled one of its tapings.

A spokeswoman for the host said Gloria Fallon died Saturday at a New York City hospital with her son and other family by her side. She was 68 years old.

Fallon told The Associated Press through his spokeswoman that he lost his “biggest fan.”

“The Tonight Show” had canceled its episode Friday, following reports of a family matter.

Gloria Fallon had attended the taping of her son’s first night hosting “The Tonight Show” in 2014. Jimmy Fallon has also featured his mom in the show’s hashtag segment, #MomQuotes.

NBC said in a statement that it will air rerurns this week.

