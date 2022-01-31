Josh Groban, Black Keys headed to Jones Beach in July

In the middle of all this snow, think about heading to the beach as two new shows have been added to the 2022 summer roster at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater. "Popera" star Josh Groban will bring his "Harmony Tour" to the Wantagh venue on July 8 with opener Preservation Hall Jazz Band while The Black Keys’ "Dropout Boogie Tour" arrives on July 22 featuring special guest Band of Horses.

"After far too long feeling torn away from my favorite part of my musical life, live performance, it is with huge excitement and gratitude to announce that I’ll be back doing what I do best and love most with the ‘Harmony Tour,’ " said Groban, 40, in a statement. "It will be more than a concert for me … it will be a celebration of connection with my friends, fans and colleagues who have been my anchors during the last couple of years and during the course of my career. I hope you’ll join us for these beautiful nights of music."

The Black Keys, which is made up of vocalist/guitarist Dan Auerbach, 42 and drummer Patrick Carney, 41, is supporting its 10th studio album, "Delta Kream," a collection of hill country blues covers and the 10th anniversary deluxe edition of "El Camino."

Tickets for Groban and The Black Keys shows both go on sale starting Friday at 10 a.m. via livenation.com. Citi card members will have access to presales starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. through Thursday at 10 p.m. for Groban and Wednesday at 10 a.m. through Thursday at 10 p.m. for The Black Keys. For more presale details, visit: citientertainment.com. Check the Live Nation website for other presale opportunities.