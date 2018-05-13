Stars of the Massapequa-set sitcom “Kevin Can Wait,” shot at Gold Coast Studios in Bethpage, have reacted on social media following CBS’ decision to cancel the show Saturday after two seasons.

“I want to say thank you to all the fans for the love and support,” Kevin James, 53, who was born in Mineola and raised in Stony Brook, posted on Instagram. “I was so blessed to be able to work every day with the most amazing cast, crew, writers and support team! Thank you all! Thank you @cbstvstudios and thank you @sony for your constant dedication to the show. I wouldn’t trade this experience for anything in the world . . . Okay, maybe a season 3. Love to all.”

Leah Remini, 47 — who controversially replaced season one’s Erinn Hayes as the show’s female lead — also thanked those involved with the show, writing on Facebook and Instagram, “You accepted me with open arms. For me to get to work with @officialkevinjames again day in and day out was a Godsend. I laughed everyday, and I will miss that the most.”

Remini, who previously starred opposite James on the hit sitcom “The King of Queens,” added, “You don’t always get a second chance at something that meant so much to you and I did, and I am so grateful for it.”

Hayes, who had played Donna Gables, wife of James’ retired-cop character Kevin Gable, has not commented publicly on the cancellation. Her character absence’s was explained in the season-two premiere with an allusion to her having died. Remini played a different character, security professional Vanessa Cellucci.Taylor Spreitler, 24, who played the eldest Gable child, Kendra, wrote on her Instagram page Sunday, “So incredibly thankful for the past 2 years. The great friendships I’ve made, the talented people I got to work with and all the fans we got to make laugh, thank you everyone. Now off to new and exciting times!“

Spreitler had previously starred opposite Melissa Joan Hart and Joey Lawrence on the four-season sitcom “Melissa & Joey.”Chris Roach, a local comedian from Lake Ronkonkoma, who played the recurring role of Mott on the show, has not commented on social media.