UBS Arena's first hip-hop concert canceled

Rapper Jeezy was among the hip-hop artists who

Rapper Jeezy was among the hip-hop artists who had been scheduled to perform in March at UBS Arena in Elmont.

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
The first hip-hop show at UBS Arena in Elmont has been halted.

The "Legendz of the Streetz Tour," featuring Rick Ross, Jeezy, Gucci Mane and 2 Chainz with special guests Fabolous, Trina and DJ Drama, was scheduled for March 4 at the Belmont Park venue but is now canceled.

Nevertheless, shows on the tour are still scheduled for several other locales, including Columbus, Georgia (Feb. 3); Birmingham, Alabama (Feb. 5); North Charleston, South Carolina (Feb. 10); Chicago (Feb. 18); St. Louis (Feb. 19); and Detroit (Feb. 21). However, the tour seems to be avoiding the Northeast part of the country because not only is it skipping Long Island, but also concerts in Washington, D.C. (Feb. 26), and Newark (March 3). No explanation was given but the cancellations are likely linked to the surge of COVID-19 cases in the region.

For ticket refunds, customers should contact their point of purchase.

David J. Criblez is a reporter for Newsday's exploreLI, covering entertainment-related events from local music to stand-up comedy to festivals.

