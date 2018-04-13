The Sands Point Preserve Conservancy will host a lavish Butterfly Ball on Saturday, April 28, at 7 p.m. in an effort to finance projects in development on the 216-acre Guggenheim estate.

The ball, the brainchild of Sands Point Preserve managing director Beth Horn, is one of three major fundraisers planned for this year. Each year for the past three years, a White Party has been held in August and a Halloween Ball in October on the grounds. One gala is held each season with a different purpose. This springtime gathering supports the gardens and grounds of the preserve, which is visited by about 100,000 people annually. The event will feature Long Island guest chefs and North Fork wineries. Nassau County Executive Laura Curran is guest of honor.

Tickets are $200 and include dinner and access to an open bar. Sponsorships start at $1,000 and include two VIP tickets to the Champagne and Butterfly cocktail hour — an immersive exotic butterfly exhibit that will be set up in the Morning Room on the mansion’s mezzanine. This garden habitat will also be on view from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 29.

“We are building support through original events that are inspired by the magnificent mansions and grounds of the estate,” Horn says.

Among the projects to benefit this year are an organic vegetable garden and fruit orchard, a new playground and fitness course, fall pumpkin patch and hayrides, and a dog run.

FOOD AND DRINK

During the ball, cocktails and hors d’oeuvres will be available throughout the main floor of the mansion, known as Hempstead House. The participating wineries were tapped by Michael Douglass, senior adviser of Post Wine and Spirits in Syosset, who is leading a separate eight-session course, A Study in Wine, surveying the popular beverage and how it is made around the world, at the 50,000-square-foot Hempstead House.

Bedell Cellars and McCall Wines, both in Cutchogue; Paumanok Vineyards in Aquebogue; Wölffer Estate Vineyard in Sagaponack, Raphael vineyard in Peconic and Long Island Spirits in Baiting Hollow will serve rosé, chardonnay, riesling, sauvignon blanc, cabernet sauvignon, merlot, pinot noir, cabernet franc and late harvest dessert wines.

Participating restaurants and chefs include Guy Reuge of Sandbar, Three Village Inn and Lessing’s; Tom Schaudel of Jewel, Be-Ju Sashimi & Sake Bar, Alure Chowderhouse and Oyster-ia, and Amano Osteria & Wine Bar; and Leisa Dent, of LL Dent American Cuisine with a Southern Flair. .

Among the many dishes on the flavorful menu: free range duck; roasted carved tenderloin; frites topped with black truffle mayonnaise; puff pastries of pulled pork; assorted raw bar and crudo of Long Island seafood; and mini pastries and cookies.

Organizers say the outdoor experiences that the Butterfly Ball will help support include the organic vegetable garden, which Horn says will provide an educational resource for families and adults to learn the principals of organic, sustainable gardening, will promote health and wellness at the preserve and enhance the visitor experience throughout the grounds.