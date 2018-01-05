If Kim Kardashian, “The Bachelor,” Ashton Kutcher, “Jersey Shore,” Paris Hilton, the Jerky Boys and Borat share a “grandfather,” it may be Allen Funt, oft called the inventor of reality TV. But the late creator of “Candid Camera” might dispute that relationship.

“We’re different,” insists Peter Funt, who grabbed the show’s reins after his dad’s 1999 death. “Reality TV is a big canvas, and some like to be mean-spirited or show people are dopes or trash their feelings. My father never sought to embarrass anyone.”

To mark its 70th anniversary, “Candid Camera’s 8 Decades of Smiles” brings a live stage show to NYCB Theatre at Westbury on Friday, Jan. 12. Attendees will be put to the test with audience-participation gags, and be treated to live comedy, music from singer Katie Oxman (Peter Funt’s niece) and of course uproarious video clips.

“We have this unique record as the only entertainment show in TV history to produce new episodes in each of the last eight decades,” says Funt, 70, of Pebble Beach, California.

From the silly (sideways elevators) to the serious (reactions to interracial kissing) to the trivial (how folks chew gum), the show probes nearly every conceivable human behavior. “In all due respect to ‘Seinfeld,’ ” says Funt, “ ‘Candid Camera’ is the original show about nothing.”

‘CAMERA’S’ FIRST SHOT

Allen Funt’s brainchild was born June 28, 1947, as ABC radio’s “The Candid Microphone.” He got the idea in the Army Signal Corps, covertly recording soldiers’ amusing gripes for Armed Forces Radio. It was retitled “Candid Camera” for television in 1948, and has since aired on CBS, NBC and ABC, in syndication, and on the Playboy Channel — not to mention myriad foreign versions. The most recent incarnation was a six-episode run on TV Land in 2014.

Its roster of pranksters and victims — in Peter Funt’s lexicon, performers and subjects — is staggering. Woody Allen, Muhammad Ali, Betty White, Carol Burnett, Jackie Robinson, Jayne Mansfield, Maureen O’Sullivan, Joan Rivers, Buster Keaton, Dolly Parton, Frankie Valli, Bela Lugosi and Ray Romano were among those who told people, “Smile, you’re on ‘Candid Camera.’ ”

Even Superman faced hidden-camera Kryptonite: In a 1967 Action Comics, Allen Funt exposes his secret identity.

For the Funts, both Manhattan-born Yankee fans, “Candid Camera” was an excuse to meet their idols. In 1960, Allen Funt asked Mickey Mantle and Yogi Berra to portray annoying golf caddies.

‘CANDID’ THOUGHTS

Beyond the stage show, what’s next? Possibly an Allen Funt biopic, titled “Candidly.”

And since “Candid Camera” was once a regular feature on Jack Paar’s “Tonight Show,” has Funt considered asking Jimmy Fallon to resume the tradition? “I haven’t, but that’s not a bad idea,” he says. “I’d definitely take that call!”

Funt believes the current “Candid Camera” stage show — which will visit several other venues around the country — is some of his finest work. Yet he still struggles to describe it.

“I’m frustrated at times because it’s like describing weightlessness — you need to try it to know how much you might enjoy it. It’s truly a fast-paced, multimedia show that audiences really love,” says Funt, whose son, Danny, 26, is also a member of the cast. “The live comedy is taken — just like our TV show — from real situations, and from those little things in life that drive us all crazy.”

“I’m easily annoyed,” says Funt. “People always say, ‘Don’t sweat the small stuff.’ For some people that’s good advice, but not for me. We all have our petty annoyances, but my luxury is that I have a TV show and a stage opportunity to poke fun at them.”