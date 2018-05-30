LI car shows run Monday through Friday this summer

Hot weather draws hot rods. Long Islanders traditionally come out for car shows in the summer. Here’s a rundown of weekly shows taking place during the season:

MONDAY: ROCKY POINT

VFW Post 6249 is working toward opening a museum, and therefore this weekly summer show, held at 109 King Rd., serves as a fundraiser. Live music is offered, and the vets sell hot dogs and soda as people peruse a field of 125 cars.

“It’s kind of like a neighborhood block party,” says Peter Oleschuk, co-founder of the hosting North Fork Cruisers Car Association. “The show is in a neighborhood, not a commercial district, therefore a lot of camaraderie is created with the veterans.”

INFO 6 p.m., free admission ($3 suggested donation per car) 631-332-4399, northforkcruisers.org

TUESDAY: OYSTER BAY

For the past dozen years, the historic hamlet has hosted Cruise Night, making it one of the most popular car shows on Long Island. Set on Audrey Avenue and Spring Street, this event runs every Tuesday through Sept. 4 and features live music weekly and a wide array of vehicles that can reach up to 300.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“We draw all kinds of cars. You never can predict what we are going to get,” says director Austin Azzaretto. “Some guys have 20 or 30 cars and they will bring a new one every week.”

Each night there’s a raffle run by the Oyster Bay-East Norwich Chamber of Commerce, and local merchants that line the streets stay open late and offer food options.

“Many people come out to dinner with their families, then come to the show,” Azzaretto says. “After a hard day’s work it’s fun to walk the avenue and enjoy the cars.”

INFO 5:45 p.m., free admission ($5 per show car), 516-922-6464, visitoysterbay.com

WEDNESDAY: MILLER PLACE

Consider it dinner and a show. C.P. La Manno’s, a family-owned Italian restaurant featuring homestyle cooking, presents about 60 classic cars year-round on the front lawn and side parking lot (915 Rte. 25A) each week with an outdoor dining area in the back where live music is played. Car show attendees get a 10 percent discount on dinner.

“It’s almost like being at the vineyards,” Oleschuk says. “The setting is a comfy family environment that’s festive.”

INFO 6 p.m., free admission, 631-332-4399, northforkcruisers.org

THURSDAY: GLEN COVE

After a two-year absence, this North Shore show is getting back in gear as New York Autofest and the Glen Cove Fire Department join forces to present Glen Cove Downtown’s Cruise Night.

“We reorganized the whole thing and started up again,” says Leo Cerruti, president of NY Autofest. “Last time it was all exotics. We will bring in more hot rods, customs, classics and muscle cars.”

Held on Glen Street, School Street and Bridge Street, the show will hold up to 300 cars and run on the second and fourth Thursday of each month through September. DJ Rich will be spinning some tunes and a “Best of Cruise” award will be given out each night.

INFO 5:30 p.m., free admission ($5 per show car), 516-882-5022 nyautofest.com

FRIDAY: BELLMORE

Everyone knows Friday nights belong to Bellmore as the weekly car show is held at the Bellmore Long Island Rail Road station (between Bellmore and Bedford avenues) through Oct. 5.

“Any car can come in — there’s no restrictions. We get cars from 1920s to 2017,” says Jim Spohrer, chamber president and chair of the car show. “Big military trucks pull in along with cars that have beautiful murals on them. We also get really cool customs. Last year, this one hot rod had a knight’s helmet on top that the driver had to climb into in order to operate.”

The show has no food, no vendors, no frills — just traditional ’50s music playing and rows of up to 300 cars. For a bite to eat, venture into town where there are two diners, a pizza parlor, a deli and a Chinese restaurant.

“We have die-hards who come every week with cameras taking video of all the cars,” Spohrer says. “Parents are pulling kids in wagons and car owners put their lawn chairs out. It’s a relaxing atmosphere.”

INFO 6 p.m., free admission ($3 per car), 516-679-1875, bellmorechamber.com