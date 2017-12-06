Criminals of Nassau County, beware — the Justice League is coming to town this weekend. Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), The Flash (Ezra Miller) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) will be on hand at the ACE Comic Con inside Nassau Coliseum.

“Our goal was to bring in the big talent and make them accessible to people,” says Gareb Shamus, CEO of ACE Universe, a national comic con organizer. “We wanted to create a more curated experience where people can not only meet and have access to the celebrities, but also take in the panel programming.”

This brand-new event offers a variety of activities for its three-day stay, Friday through Sunday. Here are the things not to miss:

MEET CELEBRITIES

Take a photo with Gadot, Cavill or Momoa, plus gets their autograph in time-based private sessions to avoid long lines. Other celebrities include: “Justice League” stars Miller, Fisher and Ciarán Hinds (Steppenwolf), Charlie Cox (“Daredevil”), Jon Bernthal (“The Punisher,” “The Walking Dead”), plus WWE stars the Undertaker, Corey Graves, the Bella Twins and the Hardy Boyz. (Prices range from $65 to $175.)

WATCH PANELS

Fans can take a seat to view the panels in an amphitheater-like setting, which is a more intimate atmosphere. Panels range from “The Death of Superman,” with artists Dan Jurgens and Brett Breeding (5 p.m. Friday), to “The Future Is Female,” about women taking charge in comics (11 a.m. Saturday), to an interactive discussion with the “Justice League” actors (3 p.m. Sunday).

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

CHECK OUT DISPLAYS

Fans can take selfies with the 1966 Batmobile, the supernatural “Thor the Impala,” the Batcycle, Wonder Woman’s Pulse Litestar and even sit in the “Stranger Things” living room at displays spread throughout the arena.

COSPLAY AWAY

Dressing up as a superhero or a villain is encouraged for Saturday’s cosplay contest at 6:30 p.m. Entry forms — and official rules — are posted on aceuniverse.com with instructions for emailing photos. Day-of sign-ins take place at 1 p.m. The winner gets a prize plus a personal photo session with photographer Jason Laboy.

SHOP COLLECTIBLES

More than 70 vendors have been selected to make up the ultimate shopping experience for fans.

“We picked the type of vendors that are the best at what they do, and we avoided a lot of duplication,” Shamus says. “Items will range from new and old comic books to apparel to toys to games — anything relating to superheroes that people would want access to.”

TAKE A CLASS

Discover illustration tips and techniques in a “How to Draw” master class with artists Neal Adams (Superman, Batman, Green Arrow) and Buzz (Just Buzz), inker Scott Hanna (Wonder Woman, Justice League) and colorist Paul Mounts (Captain America, Iron Man) at 2 p.m. Sunday.

TALK WITH ARTISTS & WRITERS

Meet the men and women behind the scenes who create the comics, such as Colleen Doran, who is among the artists who’ve drawn Wonder Woman from 1989 to the present.

“I love working on iconic characters like Wonder Woman because she means so much to so many people,” Doran says. “They like that she’s strong and powerful, yet kind.”