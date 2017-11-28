When most people think of bed-and-breakfasts, they picture historic houses with small rooms and winding hallways. The four Cutchogue homes that will open their doors on Dec. 9 as part of the fifth annual Cutchogue Holiday House Tour break that mold.

Three modern structures in Cutchogue and Mattituck, as well as a renovated potato packing barn from the 1920s, will host visitors for self-guided tours. A local restaurant and vineyard will pair drinks, hors d’oeuvres and desserts at each stop.

Attendees can also take a hayride, meet Santa and pick out a Christmas tree at Zuhoski Farms.

Lisa Sannino, who co-owns the Sannino Vineyard Bed & Breakfast with her husband, winemaker Anthony Sannino, and is co-organizing the tour, says they included historic homes on previous tours, and that opening up the larger spaces allows them to sell more tickets. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of tickets, which are $75, will be used to purchase turkeys for families in need through Community Action Southold Town.

Here are the B&Bs, vineyards and restaurants on the tour:

BLUE IRIS B&B

1100 Skunk Lane, Cutchogue

Food and beverage pairings from Waters Crest Winery in Cutchogue, Jamesport Farm Brewery and Mattituck caterer Plated Simply.

Lorry and Jerry Siani bought their property in 2002, spent two years landscaping and then built their home two years later. Downstairs is a bar they designed with the style of a speak-easy, and where Jamesport Farm Brewery will serve beverages during the tour. Jerry Siani also has a train set that he started 14 years ago. “We’ll be opening up downstairs for people to see the trains,” Lorry Siani says.

CEDAR HOUSE ON SOUND B&B

4850 Sound Ave., Mattituck

Food and beverage pairings from Scarola Vineyards in Mattituck and Bay Breeze Inn & Bistro in South Jamesport.

Co-owners David and Donna Perrin and Frank and Donna Scarola rebuilt a late-1920s barn that was once part of a dairy farm and was later used to pack potatoes. The home is made of the original frame of the old barn and they used much of the old wood, creating baseboards from the old cedar roof and adding wood beams to the lounge area, giving the home what David Perrin calls a “rustic chic” style.

FIG & OLIVE B&B

580 Skunk Lane, Cutchogue

Food and beverage pairings from Sparkling Pointe in Southold and Ammirati’s in Mattituck.

Owners George and Lisa Haase opened their B&B in 2013, expanding the Colonial Revival from three to five bedrooms in 2016. The whole upstairs comprises guest rooms, while the Haases live downstairs with their son. “That’s what we liked about it because it was designed with separation,” George Haase says. “It was important that we weren’t living with our guests.”

SANNINO VINEYARD B&B

7490 Alvahs Lane, Cutchogue

Food and beverage pairings from Sannino Vineyard in Peconic and a chef from Jamesport Vineyards.

Lisa and Anthony Sannino bought an established vineyard in 2006 and Anthony built their bed-and-breakfast with a Tuscan flair, realizing a longtime dream.

“When I was working and people would ask, ‘Where do see yourself in five years?’ I said, ‘Living on a farm and running a bed-and-breakfast,’ ” Lisa Sannino says.

The couple has an outdoor pizza oven, which the chef from Jamesport Vineyards will use on the day of the tour.