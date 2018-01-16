TODAY'S PAPER
Ex-‘SNL’ star Dennis Miller’s Westbury show postponed

Comedian Dennis Miller pictured performing in Tennessee in

Comedian Dennis Miller pictured performing in Tennessee in 2014. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Bud Light / Terry Wyatt

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Comedian Dennis Miller’s Friday night show at NYCB Theatre at Westbury has been postponed. A scheduling conflict was cited as the reason for the postponement Miller’s publicist Jeff Abraham said in a statement.

The show has been rescheduled for June 15. Abraham added that all tickets previously purchased will be honored on the new date.

The acerbic comic is best known as the “Weekend Update” anchor on “Saturday Night Live” in the late 1980s and early ’90s.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

