Ex-‘SNL’ star Dennis Miller’s Westbury show postponed

Comedian Dennis Miller’s Friday night show at NYCB Theatre at Westbury has been postponed. A scheduling conflict was cited as the reason for the postponement Miller’s publicist Jeff Abraham said in a statement.

The show has been rescheduled for June 15. Abraham added that all tickets previously purchased will be honored on the new date.

The acerbic comic is best known as the “Weekend Update” anchor on “Saturday Night Live” in the late 1980s and early ’90s.

