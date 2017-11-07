The eternally perplexing “holiday shopping for the guy or gal who has everything” conundrum has an international solution at this season’s ethnic craft fairs and bazaars.

Satisfy that picky-picky person with an Andes-tested poncho, an authentic piece of African art, a Shinnecock stuffed toy pony or other gifts from Scandinavia, Germany, South America or Kenya.

Here are Long Island craft fairs and bazaars stocked with imports that turn a shopping excursion into a trip around the world.

Scandinavian bazaar

WHEN | WHERE 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 11 at Norway Hall, 201 Seventh St., St. James

INFO 631-584-7510, facebook.com/loyallodge

ADMISSION Free

Skoal! The Scandinavian bazaar held annually in St. James is the place to indulge in Viking food, drink, goods and maritime culture.

The newest item at the bazaar isn’t for sale but for show — a 26-foot Viking long ship restored by local craftsmen, displayed on the lodge grounds.

Fans of Norse-centric goods can buy Viking-themed T-shirts, coffee mugs and embroidered lace table runners.

Baked goods such as almond cake ($1 per slice or $4-$15 for a cake), are homemade, using recipes passed down by Nordic ancestors who settled on Long Island, says bazaar organizer Karin Ryan, 49,

Another bazaar treat, Norwegian krumkake, is locally “made on an iron, and you take it off the iron and roll it into a cone shape while it’s hot,” says Ryan’s mother, Torun Reduto, 75. Reduto, the Loyal Lodge organization’s president who emigrated from Arendal, Norway, in 1950, says she likes her krumkake slathered with butter.

A Scandinavian lunch can also be had with such vittles as yellow pea soup, open-faced sandwiches, or waffles with lingonberries.

Ecuadorean/Kenyan goods

WHEN | WHERE 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 11-12 at Hauppauge High School, 500 Lincoln Blvd., Hauppauge; East Islip Craft & Gift Fair, Nov. 18-19 at East Islip High School, 1 Redmen St., Islip Terrace; and Northport Craft Fair, Dec. 2-3 at Northport High School, 154 Laurel Hill Rd., Northport

INFO 631-846-1459, depasmarketfair.com

ADMISSION Free

Imports from Ecuador and Kenya will be sold at annual craft fairs in Hauppauge, Islip Terrace and Northport, says organizer Cathy DePasquale of DePasMarket Fairs in Selden.

From South America come handwoven blankets, beaded jewelry and leather bracelets designed by artisans in Ecuador. Scarves, sweaters and ponchos from the Andes will keep your gift receivers warm this winter. If you’re looking for a holiday conversation starter, beaded and feathered Ecuadorean dreamcatchers could be the missing piece in your home décor.

The Hope Children’s Fund charity will be selling wooden sculptures of animals, handmade painted wooden beaded jewelry, colorful shirts and skirts, and handbags. All of the items for sale are imported from Meru, Kenya.

American Indian crafts

WHEN | WHERE 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 9 at Shinnecock Nation Cultural Center and Museum, 100 Montauk Hwy., Southampton

INFO facebook.com/shinnecockmuseum

ADMISSION Free

Post-powwow, the Shinnecock Winter Festival is the big event on the reservation in Southampton Town. Twenty craftspeople provide the jewelry, leatherwork, pottery, clothing and specialty items such as pony, cat and dog toy animals made with fabric, and sculptures from antlers and stone. The reservation’s cooks work overtime turning out batches of holiday cookies, the corn dish samp and succotash soup.

“I do something called harvest pumpkin and cranberry cookies, a soft cookie which goes well with a cup of tea or coffee,” says Josephine Smith, director of the museum’s cultural resources department. Smith will also be selling her handmade jewelry fashioned from local quahog shells.

German Christkindl Markt

WHEN | WHERE 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 25-26 at Plattduetsche Park Restaurant, Catering & Biergarten, 1132 Hempstead Tpke., Franklin Square

INFO 516-354-3131, parkrestaurant.com

ADMISSION Free

The Plattduetsche holiday market is a beloved stop for finding Bavarian beer steins, nutcrackers, painted glass and just about anything and everything authentically Teutonic.

To keep the kids occupied while you shop, this year’s market features an expanded children’s section where Santa and his elves will help make crafts such as gingerbread houses ($6).

Lift your spirits — prost! — with a Glühwein ($6), a traditional German-Austrian winter drink of red wine mulled with cinnamon, cloves and oranges. Forty vendors will be spread out in the catering rooms in the main building and outdoors in the beer hall and biergarten. The German-made imports also include smokers, which are wooden figures used for burning incense pellets, from Thuringia.

Choices from the bakery include bienenstich (bee sting cakes), filled with vanilla custard or buttercream and topped with caramelized almonds, and Schwarzwälder Kirschtorte, the cake that inspired the yummy sound in Mel Brooks’ “Young Frankenstein.” Also known as Black Forest cake, it’s a wedge of chocolate with cherries and whipped cream.

The Plattduetsche Volksfest Vereen, which organizes the market, also sells chocolates, marzipan, Christmas stollen made with nuts, raisins and candied fruits, and cookies, all imported from Germany.