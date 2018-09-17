Seaside fun lives on after summer — this weekend, there are a pair of nautical-themed festivals on both shores.

EAST END MARITIME FESTIVAL

What started out as a small sidewalk sale by merchants nearly 30 years ago has grown into a two-day extravaganza that draws up to 40,000 people into the Village of Greenport.

“It helps preserve our heritage and promote our mission of educating people about Greenport’s nautical history,” event chair Linda Kessler says. “This festival brings everybody together to embrace the camaraderie of our community.”

THINGS TO DO The festival kicks off with an 11 a.m. parade down Main Street Saturday immediately followed by a “merfolk” contest, in which children can dress as nautical characters (mermaids, pirates, Neptune, sea captains) in Mitchell Park.

The East End Seaport Museum, host of the festival, offers Gyotaku Japanese fish printing art classes on Saturday — for kids at 11 a.m. and adults at 2 p.m. ($25 per person). Kids can cast off in a snapper derby contest scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday (ages 8 and under) and 2 p.m. (ages 9-16). Local bayman and professional photographer Chris Hamilton has a photo exhibit at the museum. Points East, an acoustic family trio, will perform all day in town on both days.

SHOP Guests can peruse 100 artisan craft vendors lining Front, Main and Central streets selling ceramics, clothing, jewelry and paintings.

WHAT TO EAT Food trucks including Eat Me, Drink Me; Rollin’ Smoke; Elegant Eats, and a New Yorican Thing serve up their specialties at a mobile food court at Central and Main streets. The village, of course, has many restaurants and quick-bite options.

BY THE WATER A kayak race will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday. Meanwhile the Mystic Whaler offers one-hour harbor cruises at 11 a.m., 1, 3 and 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday ($25 adults, $15 ages 5-12). For a more detailed adventure, take a two-hour cruise to Long Beach Bar Lighthouse, aka “Bug Light,” between Orient Harbor and Gardiner’s Bay at noon and 4 p.m.Saturday and 10 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Sunday ($39 adults, $19 ages 3-15).

WHEN | WHERE 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, throughout Greenport Village

INFO 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org

ADMISSION Free

GREAT SOUTH BAY SEAFEST

Now in its second year, this Bay Shore bash is already becoming a signature event for the Town of Islip. Held at Bay Shore Marina Park, the day is multifaceted with music, food, crafts and activities. “Nothing can replicate that feeling of being down there,” says Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter, who had the original idea for the event. “It’s the perfect place to spend some quality family time.”

BY THE WATER The Dirty Vice Band serves as the fest’s house band, playing originals and covers. Flyboard Long Island will demonstrate its wild watersport (think vertical water-skiing) in the water while the Bay Shore Fire Department has its fireboat on display, along with the Priscilla oyster sloop.

FOR KIDS Free activities for children include a kite fish craft, scavenger hunt, crab decorating, sandbox shell dig and spin art. A petting zoo, pony rides, funhouse, kiddie car and boat rides, cornhole, volleyball games and photo-ops at the Atlantis Long Island Aquarium’s Shark Truck round out the day.

WHAT TO EAT Foodies will likely be gorging on seafood such as lobster rolls and raw oysters and clams, but there are also Spanish specialties including empanadas, sangria and paella, plus pulled pork and chicken sliders. Great South Bay Brewery will be pouring craft beers such as Blonde Ambition or Hopsy Dazy Session IPA.

SHOP A marketplace with 50 vendors sells everything from woodworking to sea glass art to fragrances and oils to handbags and home décor items.

WHEN | WHERE Noon-6 p.m. Saturday at Bay Shore Marina, South Clinton Avenue in Bay Shore

INFO 631-224-5310, islipny.gov

ADMISSION Free