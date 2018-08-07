Get your game on — the Long Island Retro Gaming Expo is back for its fourth year Aug. 11-12 at the Cradle of Aviation Museum in Garden City.

The event features play on vintage arcade machines, ongoing tournaments, free tabletop gaming, musical performances and vendors who adore retro games.

More than 3,000 people attended last year’s event and expo organizer Joel Albino says he is “expecting a big turn out this year” at the museum. “The Cradle of Aviation is a fantastic place to hold the event again -- it’s fun, cool and holds a large crowd,” Albino says.

New this year: a tabletop gaming expo that allows attendees to play games such as Dungeons and Dragons, Warmachine and a Pokémon trading card game. The number of guest speakers has also expanded this year.

The expo also teams up with All About Kids, a children's therapy service to host a sensory-friendly room for those with special needs for the first time.

The event runs 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11-12, with tickets $25 per day for adults ($15 ages 4-12) at the door; discount for advance online purchase; details at expo.liretro.com.