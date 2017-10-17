The revolution of women in the tattoo industry is building each year, and that will be celebrated at this weekend’s United Ink: Flight 1017 — Tattoo & Arts Festival at the Cradle of Aviation Museum in Garden City.

A panel discussion, “Women of Ink: Trials, Tribulations and Triumph,” will be hosted by Jackie Rubino, co-owner of World Famous Tattoo Lou’s shops on Long Island and World Famous Tattoo Ink company, at 1 p.m. Sunday.

“In this industry, women have had to fight much harder. Up until very recently, it’s been a good ol’ boys thing,” Rubino says. “We are just as good as the men in this industry and in some cases, better.”

Here’s the panel of tattoo mavericks who will be there:

SARAH MILLER

AGE 32

HOMETOWN Pittsburgh

WORKS AT Wyld Chyld Tattoo in Pittsburgh

YEARS TATTOOING 12

Miller, who was a finalist on season 2 of Spike’s “Ink Master” in 2012, specializes in photorealism, often dipping into the subjects of fantasy and horror.

“A tattoo becomes a personal identity. It’s a part of you,” Miller says. “I think it enhances a person’s self-image, their courage and overall mental well-being.”

RYAN ASHLEY MALARKEY

AGE 30

HOMETOWN North East, Pennsylvania

WORKS AT The Strange & Unusual in Kingston, Pennsylvania

YEARS TATTOOING 6

Malarkey won “Ink Master” in December 2016, making her the season 8 champ.

Before tattooing, she did bead work, embroidering and lace work in the fashion industry. Her fashion background helped shape her feminine, ornate and very detailed style.

“I took those same design aesthetics and moved them over from clothing and fabric into tattooing,” she says. “A tattoo, if done correctly, can be like a well-fitting piece of lingerie.”

LYDIA BRUNO

AGE 38

HOMETOWN Baltimore

WORKS AT Black Lotus Tattoos, Hanover, Maryland

YEARS TATTOOING 14

Bruno was studying and working toward her Ph.D. with plans to be a psychologist, but that changed after visiting a tattoo shop with a friend. She ended up taking an apprenticeship because they liked her artwork.

“I took a leap of faith,” Bruno says. “I left my good job and school to take a chance with tattooing.”

She nicknamed her style “Fluffy Hell,” which combines monstrosities and cuteness.

SHANGHAI KATE HELLENBRAND

AGE 74

HOMETOWN Austin, Texas

WORKS AT Shanghai Kate’s Tattoos, Austin

YEARS TATTOOING 46

Known as “The Godmother of Tattoo,” Hellenbrand has been a trailblazer for female tattoo artists. Her style is a combination of four disciplines: old school, Polynesian, photorealism and Japanese.

“This is the most holy, sacred craft on the planet,” Hellenbrand says. “We have the power to change people’s lives by putting their dreams on the outside.”

KRISTEL ORETO

AGE 36

HOMETOWN Philadelphia

WORKS AS Independent artist

YEARS TATTOOING 17

Growing up, Oreto was inspired by artist Lisa Frank, developing a specialty in new-school cute.

“I was the weird kid in high school who had a tattoo machine attached to my pencil so I could train my hand for the weight,” Oreto says.

Surprisingly, her favorite thing to do is take an old tattoo that a client dislikes and turn it into a new one.

“I prefer to do a cover-up than a fresh tattoo,” Oreto says, “because when they are done, the client feels like a million bucks.”