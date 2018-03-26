A taste of Broadway is coming to Babylon. When the 1920s movie house, now in the final leg of its more than $3 million renovation, reopens next month as the Argyle Theatre, its inaugural season will include in-house productions casting professional actors, children’s shows and live music.

“We want this place to be a night out for people,” says co-owner Dylan Perlman, who has spent nearly four years working on the project with his father, Mark.

The programming reflects a mix of crowd-favorite Broadway musicals (“Hairspray,” “The Producers”) and intriguing rarities (“The Hunchback of Notre Dame”).

“Our goal is to deliver a great theatrical experience that’s affordable,” says sales director Marty Rubin.

Show tickets are $74, with a six-show subscription series running $350-$380. Season tickets are currently available, while single tickets go on sale April 16.

THEATER BACKGROUND

Theater roots run deep in the Perlman family as Dylan, 24, has been in Actors’ Equity Association since he was 11 years old, when he went on a national tour of “On Golden Pond” with the late Tom Bosley (“Happy Days”). He has also appeared in several TV shows (“The Good Wife,” “Unforgettable”) and commercials over the years. Mark Perlman also worked as a program director for Horizon Day Camp at NYIT in Old Westbury for 26 years.

The Perlmans have hired Off-Broadway/regional director Evan Pappas (“A Letter to Harvey Milk”) as their artistic director and Michael Cassara as their casting director.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Evan has been immersed in Broadway scene his entire career as an actor, director and theatrical educator,” says Mark Perlman.

Dylan Perlman adds, “Michael has been a longtime casting director for stage and film in Manhattan. He has his finger on the pulse of the talent that’s available.”

Equity actors will be cast as the leads, however, there will be opportunities for local and nonunion talent to fill out the cast. In fact, those wishing to audition for the first show, “Guys & Dolls,” can come to Positions Dance Studio, at 264 Deer Park Ave. in Babylon, on Sunday from 4 to 7:30 p.m.

ON THE STAGE

In between productions, there will be live music from Broadway stars, folk artists, jazz trios, illusionists and tribute bands. Additionally, the Perlmans say midnight shows featuring open mics, music jams and cult film screenings are in the works.

For the kids, the Perlmans say they’re planning children’s theater on weekend mornings, plus a six-week summer camp focused on singing, acting and dancing.

Announcing the first season of programming is a full-circle moment for the Perlmans — and Babylon’s village, which is lined with a walkable stretch of restaurants and independent shops.

“The theater in this village has been closed for almost four years,” says Dylan Perlman. “I think it’s been long enough.”