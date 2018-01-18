The Paramount was one of the Top 5 busiest clubs in the world in 2017, according to trade magazine Pollstar.

The Huntington venue finished at No. 5 for the year (up from 12th in 2016), selling nearly 180,000 tickets and ranking among some of the most iconic venues in the world, including the 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C., and First Avenue in Minneapolis, which ranked No. 3 and No. 4 respectively. House of Blues Boston was the world’s busiest club, while Ancienne Belgique in Brussels finished second.

“Our diverse bookings are a key to our success,” Brian Doyle, co-owner of The Paramount, said in a statement. “Our customers enjoy the experience of coming back to the room time and again, as we have booked all types of genres of music and developed series catered to their eclectic tastes: from punk rock to country, jazz to hip-hop, family shows to comedy, pop to oldies, heavy metal to boxing, classic rock to theater performances, and everything in between.”

Since opening in 2011, The Paramount has hosted everyone from Billy Joel to Ed Sheeran, as well as Long Island scene heroes like Taking Back Sunday and most recently Glassjaw. In 2017, it hosted nearly 200 events, and will celebrate its 1,000th show on Jan. 27 when Blues Traveler plays there.