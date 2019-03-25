Many members of Generation X (Baby Boomers, too) will remember the scene well: Flashy, even luxurious places with dress codes and bottle service, and usually a long line to get in. The point was to get dressed up and dance, to see and be seen — and they definitely didn't serve food.

Take a look through these photos from Newsday's archives of some of the most popular night time haunts of the '80s, '90s and 2000s.

Christopher's A line forms outside Christopher's in Huntington on June 23, 1989.

Bay Street Larry Williams, 15, of Queens, and Erica Stanley, 14, of Brooklyn, attend an alcohol-free night at Bay Street in Sag Harbor on July 13, 1988.

Laundry A group gathers at Laundry in East Hampton on June 24, 1989.

LI Exchange Dancers gather on the floor at LI Exchange in Melville on Feb. 3, 1989.

LI Exchange People gather and dance at LI Exchange in Melville on Feb. 3, 1989.

Danceteria The dance floor is packed at Danceteria in East Quogue on June 24, 1989.

The Brokerage Nancy Breen and Pete Lazos listen to a band at The Brokerage in Bellmore on Sept. 12, 1989.

Canoe Place Inn From left, Steve Ghabrial, Patrice Leeber and Donna Crupi hit the dance floor at the Canoe Place Inn in Hampton Bays on May 11, 1991.

Canoe Place Inn Clubgoers dance at Canoe Place Inn in Hampton Bays on May 11, 1991.

El Palacio Latino People dance at El Palacio Latino in Hempstead on April 2, 1994.

Metro 700 The Metro 700 night club at 700 Hempstead Turnpike in Franklin Square, on April 16, 1994.

J. Sprats J. Sprats in Island Park on June 7, 1994.

Dallenger's Dallenger's night club at the Garden City Hotel in November 1996.

Blu Patrons dance at the club Blu in the Garden City Hotel on Sept. 17, 2000.

CoCo's People dance, drink and party on the deck at CoCo's in Huntington on July 14, 2000.

Mirage A view of the dance floor at Mirage in Westbury during happy hour on Feb. 28, 2003.

Brazil Night Club The scene on May 17, 2003 inside Brazil Night Club in Hampton Bays.

Posh Posh, in the Garden City Hotel on April 15, 2006.

Whitehouse P. Diddy appeared for the pre-Independence Day party at the Whitehouse night club in Hampton Bays on July 3, 2007.

Glo Happy hour at Glo in Westbury on Nov. 7, 2008.

Glo Guests dance as guest DJ Samantha Ronson plays at Glo in Westbury on Oct. 15, 2008.

Clubgoers at Sugar, "a dining den and social club" that opened May 6, 2010 in Carle Place.