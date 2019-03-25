TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island nightclubs of the past: Scenes from the 1980s-2000s

By Newsday Staff
Many members of Generation X (Baby Boomers, too) will remember the scene well: Flashy, even luxurious places with dress codes and bottle service, and usually a long line to get in. The point was to get dressed up and dance, to see and be seen — and they definitely didn't serve food.

Take a look through these photos from Newsday's archives of some of the most popular night time haunts of the '80s, '90s and 2000s.

Christopher's

A line forms outside of Christopher's in Huntington
Photo Credit: Newsday/Michael Petroske

A line forms outside Christopher's in Huntington on June 23, 1989.

Bay Street

Larry Williams, 15, of Queens, and Erica Stanley,
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Larry Williams, 15, of Queens, and Erica Stanley, 14, of Brooklyn, attend an alcohol-free night at Bay Street in Sag Harbor on July 13, 1988.

Laundry

A group gathers at Laundry in East Hampton
Photo Credit: Newsday/John Keating

A group gathers at Laundry in East Hampton on June 24, 1989.

LI Exchange

Dancers gather on the floor at LI Exchange
Photo Credit: Newsday/Stephen Castagneto

Dancers gather on the floor at LI Exchange in Melville on Feb. 3, 1989.

LI Exchange

People gather and dance at LI Exchange in
Photo Credit: Newsday/Stephen Castagneto

People gather and dance at LI Exchange in Melville on Feb. 3, 1989.

Danceteria

The dance floor is packed at Danceteria in
Photo Credit: Newsday/John Keating

The dance floor is packed at Danceteria in East Quogue on June 24, 1989.

The Brokerage

Nancy Breen and Pete Lazos listen to a
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams, Jr.

Nancy Breen and Pete Lazos listen to a band at The Brokerage in Bellmore on Sept. 12, 1989.

Canoe Place Inn

Steve Ghabrial, Patrice Leeber and Donna Crupi hit
Photo Credit: Newsday/Michael Petroske

From left, Steve Ghabrial, Patrice Leeber and Donna Crupi hit the dance floor at the Canoe Place Inn in Hampton Bays on May 11, 1991.

Canoe Place Inn

Clubgoers dance at Canoe Place Inn in Hampton
Photo Credit: Newsday/Michael Petroske

Clubgoers dance at Canoe Place Inn in Hampton Bays on May 11, 1991.

El Palacio Latino

Dancing at El Palacio Latino in Hempstead on
Photo Credit: Newsday/Kirthmon Dozier

People dance at El Palacio Latino in Hempstead on April 2, 1994.

Metro 700

The Metro 700 night club at 700 Hempstead
Photo Credit: Newsday/John Keating

The Metro 700 night club at 700 Hempstead Turnpike in Franklin Square, on April 16, 1994.

J. Sprats

J. Sprats in Island Park is pictured in
Photo Credit: Newsday/Cliff De Bear

J. Sprats in Island Park on June 7, 1994.

Dallenger's

Dallenger's nite club at the Garden City Hotel
Photo Credit: Newsday/Rob Tannenbaum

Dallenger's night club at the Garden City Hotel in November 1996.

Blu

Woman dance (and pose) at club Blu in
Photo Credit: FREELANCE/Patti Courville

Patrons dance at the club Blu in the Garden City Hotel on Sept. 17, 2000.

CoCo's

People dance, drink, and party on the deck
Photo Credit: Night Beat/Kazuhiro Yokozeki

People dance, drink and party on the deck at CoCo's in Huntington on July 14, 2000.

Mirage

Dig the dance floor decor at Mirage in
Photo Credit: NEWSDAY/JIM PEPPLER

A view of the dance floor at Mirage in Westbury during happy hour on Feb. 28, 2003.

Mirage

The Mirage in Westbury during happy hour on
Photo Credit: Newsday/Jim Peppler

A view of the dance floor at Mirage in Westbury during happy hour on Feb. 28, 2003.

Brazil Night Club

The club scene May 17, 2003, inside Brazil
Photo Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa

The scene on May 17, 2003 inside Brazil Night Club in Hampton Bays.

Posh

Disco balls, y'all! A feature of Posh at
Photo Credit: FREELANCE/Joel Cairo

Posh, in the Garden City Hotel on April 15, 2006.

Whitehouse

P. Diddy appeared for the pre-Independence Day party
Photo Credit: Newsday/Ana P. Gutierrez

P. Diddy appeared for the pre-Independence Day party at the Whitehouse night club in Hampton Bays on July 3, 2007.

Glo

The dance floor is packed as DJ Samantha
Photo Credit: Newsday/Ana P. Gutierrez

Happy hour at Glo in Westbury on Nov. 7, 2008.

Glo

Getting their dance on as Samantha Ronson guest
Photo Credit: Newsday/Ana P. Gutierrez

Guests dance as guest DJ Samantha Ronson plays at Glo in Westbury on Oct. 15, 2008.

Glo

A group of women smile for the camera
Photo Credit: Newsday/Ana P. Gutierrez

Guests dance as guest DJ Samantha Ronson plays at Glo in Westbury on Oct. 15, 2008.

The scene at Sugar in Carle Place as
Photo Credit: Newsday/David Pokress

Clubgoers at Sugar, "a dining den and social club" that opened May 6, 2010 in Carle Place.

Sugar

A crowd gathers at Spa Lounge at Zachary's
Photo Credit: Newsday/David Pokress

The scene at Sugar in Carle Place on its opening night, May 6, 2010.

