LI's Heckscher Museum of Art to reopen Aug. 1

Artist Amanda Valdez and curator Karli Wulzelbacher install

Artist Amanda Valdez and curator Karli Wulzelbacher install "Pieceworks," an exhibition of Valdez's paintings at the Heckscher Museum. Credit: The Heckscher Museum of Art

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Culture vultures who have missed being able to visit Long Island's museums since the coronavirus pandemic shut everything down in March can soon satisfy their craving for all things artistic.

On Aug. 1, the Heckscher Museum of Art will reopen with several virtual exhibits on the art venue's website now on view in person. "Long Island’s Best: Young Artists at the Heckscher Museum" showcases the creations of 388 students from 58 Long Island high schools. "Amanda Valdez: Piecework" features 19 abstract paintings by Valdez, whose style involves cutting, sewing, dyeing, painting and embroidering canvas and other cloths. Both exhibits will be up through Oct. 4 along with "Balancing Art," a lobby installation featuring three sculptures by East Hampton artist William King.

Reservations are required before visiting the museum and attendance is limited. All visitors and staff will have their temperatures taken and are required to wear face masks. In addition,  6-foot social-distancing requirements will be enforced. For reservations, museum hours and a complete list of health and safety guidelines, go to heckscher.org.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

