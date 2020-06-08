TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island Museum seeking material for its coronavirus exhibit

Photographs and artwork are among the items The Long Island Museum is seeking for its coronavirus exhibit.  Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
The Long Island Museum in Stony Brook on Monday announced plans to mount an exhibit on the coronavirus and its impact on Long Island and is seeking items to be displayed.

The exhibit, titled "Collecting Our History: Long Island During COVID-19," is being created as "a record of the community’s shared history, and will influence future exhibitions, programs, research, and other projects," according to a statement from the museum. Curators are looking for materials such as face masks, photographs, videos, posters, artwork, journals, recipes and more artifacts that exemplify how the coronavirus impacted "victims, medical personnel and other front line workers, as well as the operation of businesses, schools, religious and cultural organizations, and the structure and interactions of our daily lives both large and small."

Selected items may be featured on the Long Island Museum's website and its social media platforms. If you wish to contribute, contact assistant collections manager Molly McGirr at mmcgirr@longislandmuseum.org or curator Jonathan Olly at jolly@longislandmuseum.org.

