Pictures aren't the only things at an exhibition. This season, Long Island museums and galleries shine a light on glass, take look at sound, draw from history and present complex considerations of society, race and representation. From centennial throwbacks to cutting-edge contemporary art, there's wonderful variety in fall's must-see shows.

"Roy Lichtenstein: History in the Making, 1948-1960" through Oct. 24 and "Tomashi Jackson: The Land Claim" through Nov. 7, Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill

When are cartoons not comics? When East End artist Roy Lichtenstein turned them into pop art. The first major museum exhibition to investigate his early "before the dots" years presents approximately 80 paintings, drawings, sculptures and prints. See how Disney characters, European Old Masters and American folk art informed the artist's explorations.

And if you missed rising star Tomashi Jackson at the last Whitney Biennial, get to know her work here. Complex, layered, site-specific installations create a dialogue about communities, property, people and privilege.

"The Heckscher Museum Celebrates 100: Tracing History, Inspiring the Future" through Jan 9, Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington

For its centennial, the museum shares a look at its history, its treasures and its path forward. Hundreds of works spanning from the Renaissance to 2018 fill the museum, and behind-the-scenes stories are part of the fun. Look for tools and materials used by husband and wife artists Arthur Dove and Helen Torr. Learn how local high school kids raised funds for one of the most famous works in the collection, and cast a vote for what goes next on the featured wall.

"Tiffany Glass: Painting with Color and Light" and "Fire & Form: New Directions in Glass" through Dec. 19, The Long Island Museum, 1200 Rte. 25A, Stony Brook

Sparkling, durable, fragile and luminous — the facets of glass are explored with works of art by iconic masters and bold contemporary creators. In the exhibit, on loan from the renowned Neustadt Collection, are more than two dozen spectacular examples of Tiffany lamps and windows. See how they were made, how to spot a fake, and find out about Agnes Northrop and Clara Driscoll, the artists who designed some of Tiffany Studios' most famous lampshades and windows. Down the hill, the Visitor's Center features eight contemporary glass artists pushing the medium to new frontiers.

"Andy Warhol: A Life in Pop" through Nov. 7 and "Songs Without Words: The Art of Music" Nov. 20-March 6, Nassau County Museum of Art, 1 Museum Dr., Roslyn Harbor

Between Andy Warhol and Stradivarius violins, spectacular sights and sounds fill the museum this fall and winter. Prints by Warhol, the king of pop art, are bold and graphic, sometimes subtle and soft, and always worth a look. Later, check out a multimedia experience that includes paintings and photographs about music, sculptures that can be played as instruments, ancient artifacts, rare musical manuscripts, and scores for some of your favorite songs.

"Dos Mundos: (Re)constructing Narratives" through Oct. 30, Paul W. Zuccaire Gallery, Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Rd., Stony Brook

For challenging contemporary art without a trip to Chelsea galleries, head back to school. Stony Brook University's Paul W. Zuccaire Gallery presents timely, thought-provoking exhibitions throughout the year. "Dos Mundos: (Re)constructing Narratives" highlights 12 photographers exploring local immigrant communities and the struggles and challenges they face. Artists voice thoughts on displacement, exclusion and fellowship.

"Robert Longo: A History of the Present" through Oct. 17, Guild Hall, 158 Main St., East Hampton

Robert Longo's sweeping, labor-intensive, startlingly realistic while dramatically romantic charcoal drawings captivate the eye as they engage the mind. They're much better seen than described. Head to Guild Hall Museum to encounter 17 monumental drawings that are poetic and at times political, reflecting on art, nature, the fragility of the landscape, history and contemporary realities. Rich and velvety, exquisitely detailed and larger than life, Longo's drawings linger in the mind's eye.

