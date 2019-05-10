Museums, exhibits in Suffolk County

SUFFOLK

1901 RESTORED RAILROAD DEPOT AND FREIGHT HOUSE, South Broadway and South Third Street, Irmisch Park, Lindenhurst, 631-957-7500, villageoflindenhurst.com The Freight House has collectibles about old-time Lindenhurst. Call for summer concert dates. Fee Free.

ALAN AND HELENE ROSENBERG JEWISH DISCOVERY MUSEUM, 74 Hauppauge Rd., Suffolk Y Jewish Community Center, Commack, 631-462-9800, syjcc.org Interactive displays on Jewish life, history and traditions. Also, George Kopp Jewish Military Hall of Heroes.

AMAGANSETT HISTORICAL ASSOCIATION, Montauk Highway at Windmill Lane, Amagansett, 631-267-3020, amagansetthistory.org Hours 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Fri.-Sun. July 5-Sept. 1. The 1725 Miss Amelia Cottage Museum houses exhibits from Colonial times to early 20th century. Fee$5, free younger than 12.

ANNIE COOPER BOYD HOUSE, 174 Main St., Sag Harbor, 631-725-5092, sagharborhistoricalsociety.org Hours 1-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Memorial Day-Columbus Day; other times, by appointment. Research library hours 9 a.m.-noon Mon.-Wed. all year or by appointment. The 1700s house has paintings by Annie Cooper Boyd. Fee Free, donations.

BAY SHORE HISTORICAL SOCIETY GIBSON-MACK-HOLT HOUSE C. 1820, 22 Maple Ave., Bay Shore, 631-665-1707, bayshorehistoricalsociety.org Hours 1-4 p.m. Tue. and Sat.; group tours by appointment. The 1820 Victorian with 1850s furnishings features a kitchen with a cast-iron stove and coal hot water heater and ice box. Outdoors, find a chicken coop, outhouse, Victorian herb garden and grape arbor. Historical photos, Bay Shore memorabilia and movie posters on display. Reference library available for research. Society programs at 7 p.m. the third Thur. of every month (except July and Dec.) at Bay Shore-Brightwaters Library. Fee Free.

BAYPORT AERODROME SOCIETY’S LIVING AVIATION MUSEUM, Vitamin Drive, off Church Street, Bayport, bayportaerodromesociety.org Hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. April-Nov., or by appointment. A 24-hangar complex with antique and experimental aircraft; two hangars with exhibits on aviation history. Fee Free.

BELLPORT-BROOKHAVEN HISTORICAL SOCIETY, 31 Bellport Lane, Bellport, bbhsmuseum.com, 631-286- 0888, group tours by appointment. Includes Post-Crowell House Museum, The Barn Museum (household items from the 1700s, toys, decoy and shore bird collections, tinware); Brown Building (Post-Morrow collection of antique paperweights); Milk House; Blacksmith Shop; John Chester Boat House (catboat, scooter, boating equipment); exchange shop at 12 Bell Street, Bellport. Summer Exhibit: “An Artists Place,” June 2-July 28, at the Brown Building.

THE BIG DUCK, 1012 Flanders Rd. (Route 24), Flanders, 631-852-3377, bigduck.org Hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, but call ahead. Built in 1931, the Big Duck was where the Martin and Jeule Maurer family sold their Peking ducks on Riverhead’s West Main Street. In 1936, the Maurers moved the building to Route 24 in Flanders. Roadside architecture that represents the goods sold in the building is now known as “duck architecture.” Duck-farming exhibit in the adjacent Victorian Barn weekends during summer. Fee Free

BOHEMIA HISTORICAL SOCIETY, 1519 Locust Ave., Bohemia, bohemiahistoricalsocietyny.org, 631-567-1095 Hours By appointment. Kitchen, living room, two bedrooms with period furniture, and Czech folk art. Meetings, with guest speaker, at 7 p.m. the first Thur. April-May, Sept.-Dec. at the museum. Fee Donations.

BRIDGEHAMPTON MUSEUM, 2368 Montauk Hwy. and Corwith Avenue, Bridgehampton, 631-537-1088; archives: bhmuseum.org, 631-613-6730. Hours 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon.-Fri. all-year, plus 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat. June-Oct. and by appointment. Corwith House (1800s) features rotating exhibits. Call for a time to see 1870s wheelwright- blacksmith shop and 1907 jailhouse. Fee $5.

BROOKHAVEN NATIONAL LABORATORY, William Floyd Parkway, Upton, 631-344-2651, bnl.gov. Hours Summer Sundays 10 a.m.-3 p.m. July 14, 21, 28 and Aug. 4 offer family-friendly science shows. Activities and tours take visitors into different research facilities each week. FeeFree. Visitors 16 and older must bring a photo ID.

BROOKHAVEN TOWN VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTERS MUSEUM, Fireman’s Memorial Park, Route 25 (Middle Country Road), Ridge, 631-924-8114, brookhavenfiremuseum.org HoursTours by appointment. Restored 1889 Center Moriches firehouse with memorabilia and 10 pieces of equipment. A second house has nine trucks and a tiller ladder. Fee Donations.

CHILDREN’S MUSEUM OF THE EAST END, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Tpke., Bridgehampton, 631-537-8250, cmee.org Hours 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily except Tue. (closed) until June 25, then open daily through Labor Day. Learn about wind science to firefighting, farming to fishing; family concerts.

COLD SPRING HARBOR LABORATORY DNA LEARNING CENTER, 334 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor, 516-367-5170, dnalc.org Hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri. A free, self-guided exhibit offers insight into the study of DNA and human origins. Check the website for science programs, guided Ötzi the Iceman tours, and summer science camps. Fee Varies

COLONIAL ARSENAL MUSEUM, 425 Park Ave., Huntington, 631-427-7045 Hours Tours by appointment. Dutch construction, circa 1740, built by Joseph Wickes. It was enlarged and sold to Job Sammis, a Colonial weaver; it also served as an arsenal for the Suffolk County Militia (1775-76). Fee Donations.

CORWITH WINDMILL, VILLAGE GREEN, 695 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill, 631-283-0527 Hours Tours of the mill, once used for grinding grain, by appointment. Built in Sag Harbor in 1800, moved in 1813, operated until 1887. Fee Donations.

CUSTER INSTITUTE AND OBSERVATORY, 1115 Main Bayview Rd., off Route 25, Southold, 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org Hours Dusk-midnight Sat.; call ahead for group tours. High-powered telescopes, portable planetarium shows, lectures, classes, concerts and art exhibits. Fee Suggested donation $5, $3 younger than 14.

CUSTOM HOUSE, Main and Garden streets, Sag Harbor, preservationlongisland.org/custom-house, 631-692-4664 (Mon.-Fri. only) Hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Memorial Day-June; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily July-Aug., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Sept.-Columbus Day. Groups by appointment. The 18th century home of the port’s first customs master, Henry Packer Dering. Formal dining room, office, children’s room, kitchen, pantry and laundry. Fee $6, $5 seniors, $3 ages 7-14.

CUTCHOGUE VILLAGE GREEN HISTORIC BUILDINGS, 27320 Rte. 25 (Main Road), Cutchogue, cutchoguenewsuffolkhistory.org; 631-734-7122. Hours House tours 1-4 p.m. Sat.-Mon., June 29- Oct. 6, and special events. The Old House, a 17th century First Period house, is one of the most significant English-style frame houses in the state. Furnishings reflect the lifestyle of a wealthy prominent founding family. Nearby, the pre-Revolutionary Wickham Farmhouse features household artifacts of the 18th and 19th centuries. An 1840 one-room Old Schoolhouse displays Native American relics from local collections. The Village Garage exhibits the “Evolution of Transportation,” including a 1926 Model T Ford truck. The Old Red Barnhouses a collection of 19th century farm and woodworking tools. A pre-Civil War Carriage House serves as a gift shop and information center. Fee Donation.

EAST END SEAPORT MUSEUM, Third Street at Ferry Dock, Greenport, eastendseaport.org, 631-477-2100 Hours 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. May-June; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed.-Mon. (closed Tue.) July-Labor Day; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Fri.-Sun. Sept.-Oct.; by appointment Nov.-April. 750-gallon saltwater aquarium; two Fresnel lenses; gift shop; exhibits. Weekly lighthouse cruises and tours May-Oct. Reservations recommended. Events: Land & Sea Gala, Sept. 20; 29th Annual East End Maritime Festival, Sept. 21-22. Fee Free admission to museum, donations accepted

EAST HAMPTON HISTORICAL SOCIETY, 101 Main St., East Hampton, easthamptonhistory.org, 631-324-6850 Hours Osborn-Jackson House Museum open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri. The historical society is the parent organization of 7 museums, national landmark historic sites. The Mulford Farm Museum, 10 James Lane, is considered one of America’s most significant, intact English Colonial farmsteads. Clinton Academy Museum, 151 Main St., preserves the architecture of the state’s first chartered secondary school (circa 1784) and offers revolving fine art exhibits as well as decorative and folk arts from the society’s collections. Town House Museum, 149 Main St., is an early town government meeting place once used as a school. The Hook Schoolhouse, 149 Main St., a one-room, 18th century schoolhouse. The Osborn-Jackson House Museum, 101 Main St., circa 1720, is the society’s headquarters. East Hampton Town Marine Museum, 301 Bluff Rd., Amagansett, tells the story of Long Island’s East End and its relationship with the sea through artifacts, photographs, models and displays. The Claus Hoie Gallery of Whaling, depicts a 19th century Sag Harbor voyage as described in a whaling log. The Thomas & Mary Nimmo Moran Studio, an 1884 studio cottage, marked the beginning of the village as an artist’s colony.

EASTVILLE HERITAGE HOUSE, 139 Hampton St., Sag Harbor, eastvillehistorical.org, 631-725-4711. Hours 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed. all year. Call for appointment. One-story, restored Sears-Roebuck mail-order house with letters, journals, photos, furniture and artifacts dating from the 1800s. The house was purchased through a catalog in 1925 by Lippman Johnson, an African-American entrepreneur, and his wife, Rose. Tours available of the home, St. David AME Zion Cemetery and surrounding community. Fee $10, $5 children.

GARDINER MILL COTTAGE, 36 James Lane, East Hampton, 631-324-0713, easthamptonvillage.org; Hours Noon-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun., June-Sept. Features 19th Century landscape paintings of Eastern Long Island. Visitors may also visit the 1804 Gardiner Mill. FeeFree

GREATER PATCHOGUE HISTORICAL SOCIETY MUSEUM, 160 W. Main Street, Patchogue, 631-654-1712, greaterpatchoguehistoricalsociety.com Hours Noon-3 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Housed at the lower level of Patchogue’s Carnegie Library, the museum features historical artifacts, displays, and photographs pertaining to the history of the greater Patchogue area. Fee Free.

GUILD HALL MUSEUM, 158 Main St., East Hampton, 631-324-0806, guildhall.org Hours 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Fri.-Sat., Mon., noon-5 p.m. Sun. through July 4; noon-5 p.m. daily July 4-Labor Day. Museum Mondays at Guild Hall, noon-1 p.m.; Golf Outing June 13, Maidstone Club; Tony Oursler Exhibition June 8-July 21; Clothesline Art Sale July 27; Ugo Rondinone Sunny Days Exhibition Aug. 10-Oct. 14. Fee Free for museum exhibits.

HALLOCKVILLE MUSEUM FARM, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead, 631-298-5292, hallockville.com Hours Vary. This 28-acre historic farm site represents rural life on the North Fork from the 1760s to 1930s and is surrounded by more than 500 acres of preserved land. 16th Annual Hallockville Barn Dance July 27. 39th Country Fair and Craft Show Aug. 24-25.Fee Varies.

HECKSCHER MUSEUM OF ART, 2 Prime Ave. at Route 25A, Huntington, 631-351-3250, heckscher.org Hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed.-Fri., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Exhibitions: “In a New Light: American Impressionism 1870-1940” through Aug. 18; “Mort Kϋnstler: The ‘Godfather‘ of Illustrated Pulp Fiction” and “A Brush with HerStory: Paintings by Gabriela Gonzalez Dellosso,” opens Aug. 24. “A Fine Line: Sketches, Drawings and Illustrations from the Collection” opens Aug. 31. Events: Art in Bloom, June 8-9. DRAW OUT! Arts Festival, Sept. 22, rain date: Sept. 28. Fee $8, $6 seniors, $5 students, free younger than 10.

HOME SWEET HOME, 14 James Lane, East Hampton, 631-324-0713, easthamptonvillage.org Hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 2-4 p.m. Sun. May-Sept.; weekends only Oct.-Nov. This 18th century saltbox house contains artifacts relating to the life of John Howard Payne, who wrote the lyrics to the song “Home Sweet Home.” It displays antique furniture, Lusterware and other ceramics. Guided tours available. Pantigo Windmill (1804) and historical gardens on property. Fee $4, $2 ages 12 and younger.

HUNTINGTON HISTORICAL SOCIETY MUSEUMS, 209 Main St., Huntington, 631-427-7045, huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org Hours Historical Society Sewing & Trade School, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon-Fri.; Research Center, 1-4 p.m. Mon., call ahead; Kissam House, by appointment; Conklin House, 1-4 p.m. Fri. and Sun; Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building, 1-4 p.m. Wed-Fri. Conklin Farm House Museum, circa 1750, 2 High St. (at New York Avenue). Period rooms with 18th and 19th century furnishings, table and chair used by George Washington during his 1790 Long Island tour. The 1795 Kissam House Museum, 434 Park Ave., is noted for Egyptian Revival woodwork. Antiques & Collectibles Shop on Kissam grounds open 1-4 p.m. Tue.-Wed., Fri.-Sun.Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building, 228 Main St.. Fee Sewing and Trade School, $5; Kissam House, $5; Conklin House, $5, $3 seniors and students. Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building, free.

ISLIP ART MUSEUM, 50 Irish Lane, East Islip, 631-224-5402, islipartmuseum.org or 631-224-5420 Hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tue.-Fri, noon-4 p.m. Sat., closed Sun.-Mon. Housed in historic Brookwood Hall, the museum specializes in avant-garde art, with about five exhibits a year, plus a permanent collection. Exhibits: Prime Time, April 15-June 15, featuring artists from the permanent collection and others in their Golden Years; IAM Open Call: The Art of Collaboration, June 30-Aug. 30; A Book About Death: The 10th Anniversary Edition, Sept. 14-Nov. 2. Events: Antiques and Collectibles Fair with free appraisals, June 16. Fee Suggested: $5

JOHN SCUDDER AND MARY PELLETREAU HAVENS HOMESTEAD, 15 E. Main St., Center Moriches, 631-461-6271, havenshomestead.org Hours Museum shop 1-5 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat., noon-4 p.m. Sun. Tours of house museum by appointment. Moriches Bay Historical Society maintains John Scudder Havens Homestead (circa 1755) Dutch Colonial with circa-1898 addition and circa-1920 Emery Tuttle duck farm barn, local memorabilia. Visit 260-acre Terrell River County Park Preserve, Havens Estate, across the street. Fee Tours, $12, $5 children.

JOSEPH LLOYD MANOR, 1 Lloyd Lane and Lloyd Harbor Road, preservationlongisland.org, 631-692-4664. Hours 1-5 p.m. weekends Memorial Day-Columbus Day, groups by appointment. Built in 1766, the manor overlooks Lloyd Harbor. Jupiter Hammon, America’s first published black poet, lived here as a slave. Fee $5, $3 ages 7-14 and seniors.

KETCHAM INN, 81 Main St., Center Moriches, 631-878-1855, ketchaminn.org Hours Tours by appointment; book barn open 1-5 p.m. Mon., Thur.-Fri. and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Also, a circa-1898 teepee associated with Unkechaug Indians; Ketcham Farm Book Barn, a restored timber-frame barn; accepts antique, rare and like-new books for resale to support restoration. The Havens Ketcham Cultural Visitor Center across the street opens midsummer for art, theater and literature events. Fee Tours $18, $10 for children, tickets sold through Eventbrite.

LAKE RONKONKOMA HISTORICAL SOCIETY MUSEUM, 328 Hawkins Ave., Lake Ronkonkoma, 631-467-3152, lakerhs.org Hours 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat. and by appointment. The Ronkonkoma Library building opened in 1916 and now houses the museum, with more than 1,000 arrowheads, Indian weapons and tools. Memorabilia of Broadway actress Maude Adams is on display. The society also maintains the Fitz-Greene Hallock Homestead Museum, circa 1888, with 14 rooms, including 11 bedrooms; tours by appointment. Fee Free.

LAUDER MUSEUM, 170 Broadway, Amityville, 631-598-1486, amityvillehistoricalsociety.net Hours 2-4 p.m. Sun., Tue., Fri., research library, tours by appointment. Exhibits feature an 1880s Victorian parlor, kitchens, the impact of Great South Bay, decoys, early photos and models of local buildings. A diorama of Frank Buck’s Zoo, which operated in Massapequa from the 1930s to 1960s, is on permanent display. Fee Free.

LEIBER COLLECTION MUSEUM, 446 Old Stone Hwy., East Hampton, 631-329-3288, leibermuseum.org Hours 1-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. and Wed. Memorial Day-Labor Day or year-round by appointment. Gallery and museum feature more than 500 Judith Leiber handbags as well as paintings by Gerson Leiber. Fee Free.

LEO P. OSTEBO KINGS PARK HERITAGE MUSEUM, 99 Old Dock Rd., in the RJO building. Weekend, event and summer entrance 101 Church St., Kings Park, 631-269-3305, kpheritagemuseum.net Hours 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon.-Sat. Tours by appointment. Ten rooms filled with artifacts, including historic photos of local families and the town (1800s-today); collections include Ford Model A and Model T, 1931 Plymouth, 1955 Plymouth autos, local and military artifacts. Fee Free.

LONG ISLAND AQUARIUM, 431 E. Main St., Riverhead, 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com. Features a wide range of exhibits that bring undersea wonders to life. The more than 100 exhibits include the legendary Lost City of Atlantis, living coral and the ecosystem along the Peconic River. Hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily except Thanksgiving, Christmas. Fee $29.50 ages 13-61, $25.50 seniors 62 and older, $22.50 ages 3-12.

LONG ISLAND EXPLORIUM, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson, 631-331-3277, longislandexplorium.org Hours 1-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. and most school holidays; summer Hours 1-5 p.m. Wed.-Sun. Visitors discover the wonders of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math). Offers hands-on exhibits and programs for children and families, weekly STEM challenges, Maker Spotlight programs, summer camps, and birthday parties. Fee $5, free younger than 1.

LONG ISLAND MARITIME MUSEUM, 88 West Ave., West Sayville, 631-854-4974, limaritime.org Hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Tue. and Thur.-Sat., noon- 4 p.m. Sun., closed Wed. Focus is on Long Island’s maritime history. Exhibits include historic wooden boats, sailboats, an oyster culling house and bayman’s cottage. Museum is home to the oyster sloop Priscilla.Festival Aug. 24-25. Fee $8, $6 seniors and children; group tours available.

LONG ISLAND MUSEUM OF AMERICAN ART, HISTORY & CARRIAGES, 1200 Rte. 25A, Stony Brook, 631-751-0066, longislandmuseum.org Hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thur.-Sat., noon-5 p.m. Sun. The Carriage Museum displays 100 horse-drawn carriages, including European royal coaches, stagecoaches and firefighting vehicles. Fee $10; $7 seniors, $5 students 6-17; program fees vary.

LONG ISLAND SCIENCE CENTER, 40 Peconic Ave. Riverhead, 631-208-8000, sciencecenterli.org Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed.-Fri., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun.; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. during school vacations; Summer: noon-5 p.m. Wed.-Fri. and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Hands-on science and technology museum with interactive exhibits. Fee $10, free 2 and younger.

LONGWOOD ESTATE, Longwood and Smith roads, Ridge, 631-924-1820, brookhaven.org Hours 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon.-Fri. all year. A Town of Brookhaven historic park, circa 1790, 35 acres, manor house, one-room school house and barns. Ongoing educational programs for all ages. FeeFree, fee for some activities.

LYZON HAT SHOP MUSEUM, 116 W. Montauk Hwy., Hampton Bays, 631-728-0887, hbhps.org Hours 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat., May 25-Sept. 28 and by appointment. Exhibits feature about 70 original handmade hats Walter King fashioned for socialites from near and far until the shop closed. Also included will be some of the original decorative Lyzon hat boxes, a wood form King used to make hats and some of the original brand labels. Summer: 1939 New York World’s Fair Exhibit in conjunction with the World’s Fair Historical Society located on the first floor. FeeDonations appreciated

MANORVILLE HISTORICAL SOCIETY, 50 North St., Manorville, 631-878-1579 Hours Thrift store and schoolhouse open first Sat. of each month and by appointment. 1929 two-room schoolhouse is furnished with period artifacts. Fee Free.

MATHER HOUSE MUSEUM, 115 Prospect St., Port Jefferson, 631-473-2665, portjeffhistorical.org Hours Noon-4 p.m. Wed.-Sun., May 25-Oct. 13. Group tours available. Until World War I, Port Jefferson was a major shipbuilding center and John Mather a notable builder. The marine barn and tool shed display ship artifacts, and the Collins Carriage House features two 19th century carriages. There’s also a country store, barber and butcher shops, clock museum. Fee $5 requested.

MATTITUCK-LAUREL HISTORICAL SOCIETY AND MUSEUMS, Main Road and Cardinal Drive, Mattituck, 631-298-5248, mlhistoricalsociety.org Hours 1-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. July-Sept. and by appointment. Two houses (1799 and 1840), milk house (circa 1850) and outbuilding with 19th century farm implements and machines and a 1760 one-room schoolhouse. Exhibits of Indian artifacts, quilts, 19th century women’s clothing. Free programs in the schoolhouse (on Sat.) FeeDonations.

MEADOW CROFT, 299 Middle Rd., Sayville, 631-472-4625, bayportheritage.org Hours Tours at 2 p.m. Sat.-Sun. June-Oct. The 1891 home of John Ellis Roosevelt, cousin and legal adviser to President Theodore Roosevelt. Fee Donation requested.

MIGHTY MIDGETS MINI CARS MUSEUM, 287 Station Rd., Bellport, 631-803-8588. HoursNoon-4 p.m. Fri.-Sun. Large collection of ¼- to ¾-scaled cars and trucks from around the world, including antique, classic, muscle, and exotic gas and electric vehicles. Fee $5, free younger than 5.

MILLER PLACE-MOUNT SINAI HISTORICAL SOCIETY, 1720 WILLIAM MILLER HOUSE, 75 N. Country Rd., Miller Place, mpmshistoricalsociety.org, 631-476-5742. Hours Noon-2 p.m. Sat. June 1-Sept. 29 or by appointment. House includes two half-houses attached to the original structure. Also corn cribs, outhouse, barn and Old Samuel Miller Post Office. Self-guided brochures of the historic district. Guide tours by appointment. Country Fair 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sept. 28-29 at William Miller House, 75 N. Country Rd., Miller Place, Colonial demonstrations, house tour, open-hearth cooking. Fee Donations, fee for some programs.

NATIONAL JEWISH SPORTS HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM, 74 Hauppauge Rd., Suffolk Y Jewish Community Center, Commack, jewishsports.org, 631-462-9800. Hours By appointment. Includes Red Auerbach, Marty Glickman, Hank Greenberg, Sandy Koufax, Dolph Schayes. FeeFree.

NEW VISION PIONEER MUSEUM, 445 Commack Rd., Commack, 631-543-1371 Hours 1-4 p.m. first Sun. of the month (except holidays) or by appointment. Includes a re-creation of Alexander Graham Bell’s workshop, early phones, photos, animated figures, library. Fee Free.

NORTHPORT HISTORICAL SOCIETY, 215 Main St., Northport, 631-757-9859, northporthistorical.org Hours 1-4:30 p.m. Wed.-Sun. Housed in a former Carnegie library, rotating exhibits explore the history and culture of the surrounding area. Museum shop on site. Fee $5 suggested donation, program fees vary.

OLD HOOK WINDMILL, North Main Street, East Hampton, 631-324-0713, easthamptonvillage.org Hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 2-4 p.m. Sun. July 1-Aug. Built in 1806 by Nathaniel Dominy V, the windmill once ground corn and wheat. Fee $2, $1 ages 4-10.

OLD SCHOOLHOUSE MUSEUM, 90 Quogue St., Quogue, 631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org. (Closed this summer for renovations.)

OYSTERPONDS HISTORICAL SOCIETY, 1555 Village Lane, Orient, oysterpondshistoricalsociety.org, 631-323-2480. Hours 2-5 p.m. Wed.-Fri. and Sun., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat. Exhibits draw on a collection of manuscripts, art and historical objects illustrating stories of Orient and East Marion. Village House and Webb House, restored to illustrate life in a 19th century boardinghouse and 18th century tavern in Oysterponds. Fee Free.

PARRISH ART MUSEUM, 279 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill, 631-283-2118, parrishart.org Hours10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, until 8 p.m. Fri., closed Tue. World-class permanent collection plus special exhibitions, live music, outdoor events, films, talks, and art classes. Exhibitions: Thomas Joshua Cooper: Refuge, through July 28. Abstract Climates: Helen Frankenthaler in Provincetown, Aug. 4–Oct. 27 Fee $12, $9 seniors, free younger than 18 and students with ID.

PELLETREAU SILVER SHOP, 80 Main St., Southampton, 631-283-2494, southamptonhistory.org Hours 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tue.-Sat. Managed by the Southampton History Museum, the shop was built in 1686 and is the oldest, continuously opened trade store in the Americas. There’s a jeweler on the premises, making jewelry and explaining the shop’s history. Fee Free.

POLLOCK-KRASNER HOUSE AND STUDY CENTER, 830 Springs-Fireplace Rd., East Hampton, 631-324- 4929, pkhouse.org Hours Thur.-Sat. May-Oct.; one-hour guided tours at noon, 2 and 4 p.m. by reservation (reserve on website).Park at Springs School; free shuttle. The former home and studio of Abstract Expressionist painters Jackson Pollock and Lee Krasner. Summer lectures, fall film series, art reference library. Exhibitions: “Joseph Glasco: East End Echoes,” through Jul. 27; “Walter Plate: East End Abstractions,” Aug. 1-Oct. 31. Fee $10, free younger than 12; $15, $10 ages 2-11 for guided tours.

QUOGUE HISTORICAL SOCIETY, quoguehistory.org, 631-996-2404. Pond House Museum (114A Jessup Ave.) and Quogue’s 1822 Schoolhouse (90 Quogue St.) open 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Sat., June 29- Aug. 31, and by appointment. Pond House exhibits highlight over 350-years of Quogue’s history including “Through the Lens of George Bradford Brainerd: A Pictorial History of Quogue, circa 1875;Fee Free

RAILROAD MUSEUM OF LONG ISLAND (GREENPORT), 440 Fourth St., at the tracks, Greenport, 631-477-0439, rmli.org Hours 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. May 25-Oct. 13. In a historic 1892 LIRR freight station with photos, displays, uniforms, operating control tower and a railroad model of Greenport; outside is the 1907 snow plow “Jaws,” a 1960 boxcar and a 1925 wooden caboose. Model train layout, gift shop. Limited handicapped access. Fee $12, $6 ages 5-12; also valid for Riverhead location during the summer.

RAILROAD MUSEUM OF LONG ISLAND (RIVERHEAD), 416 Griffing Ave., Riverhead, 631-727-7920, rmli.org Hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. May 25- Oct. 13. Call for programs. Retired railroad equipment on display outside: 3 steam locomotives, 2 LIRR diesel locomotives, the first LIRR all-aluminum double-decker passenger car, baggage cars, passenger car used in the LIRR steam-to-diesel conversion ceremony in 1955, 2 retired M-1 cars, caboose and a LIRR GP-38 simulator. Ride the 1964-65 World’s Fair mini train. Limited handicapped access on rail cars. Indoor museum with photos, railroad memorabilia, gift shop, and the Historic Lionel Layout. Riverhead Railroad Festival Aug. 24-25. Fee $12, $6 ages 5-12. Admission also valid for Greenport location.

SAG HARBOR FIRE DEPARTMENT MUSEUM, 46 Church St., Sag Harbor, 631-725-0779. Hours Noon-4 p.m. Fri.-Tue., closed Wed., by appointment on Thur. and for groups, July-mid-Sept. The Sag Harbor Fire Department is the oldest volunteer department in the state (founded 1803). On display: equipment dating to the 19th century, a 1926 Model T fire chief’s truck and a mural depicting major fires in Sag Harbor. Collection of Code 3 fire trucks and trophies going back to 1856. The latest exhibit is a collection of 70 model and toy fire trucks. Fee $1, free younger than 10.

SAG HARBOR WHALING MUSEUM, 200 Main St., Sag Harbor, sagharborwhalingmuseum.org, 631-725-0770. Hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m., May 3-Oct. 14. last admission at 4:30 p.m. This 1845 example of Greek Revival architecture has been the home of the museum for over 80 years. Standing exhibits explore the whaling village’s history with paintings, textiles, antique toys, whaling gear, scrimshaw and other items. Treasure hunt for kids. Fee $6, $5 seniors and students, $2 11 and younger.

SAGTIKOS MANOR, Montauk Highway, West Bay Shore, 631-854-0939, sagtikosmanor.org The manor’s history dates back to 1692. British forces occupied it briefly during the Revolutionary War. President Washington stayed there in 1790. Period rooms display furnishings from the Thompson-Gardiner family. Tour the manor house led by docents in period costumes. On the grounds, view the carriage house, buttery, walled garden and family cemetery. Peony Path Tour June 2. Antiques, Vintage and Collectibles Show June 16. “Bloomin’ Teapots” Exhibit June through Sept. Antique and Classic Car Show July 14. Juried Art Show July 26-28. Fall Festival and “Mourning at the Manor” Oct. 6. Holiday Shopping Weekend Nov 29-Dec. 1. Holiday House Tours Dec. 7-8.

SAYVILLE HISTORICAL SOCIETY, Edwards Street and Collins Avenue, Sayville, 631-563-0186, sayville.com/historicalsociety The society maintains the 1785 Edwards’ Homestead, furnished with articles owned by the family that lived there through the 1940s. They were farmers and merchants who shipped firewood and coal up and down the East Coast. Another building exhibits items from Sayville and West Sayville history. Afternoon on the Edwards Farm June 2, features animals, demonstrations and traditional music.

SHELTER ISLAND HISTORY MUSEUM, 16 S. Ferry Rd. (Route 114), Shelter Island, shelterislandhistorical.org, 631-749-0025. Hours 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wed.-Mon., closed Tue., June to Fall. The house was built in 1743 by patriot James Havens, one of eight Suffolk men elected to the Provincial Congress. Pedersen Family History Center open this summer. Farmers Market Sat. 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., May 25-Labor Day. Fee Donations

SHERWOOD-JAYNE FARM, 55 Old Post Rd., East Setauket preservationlongisland.org/sherwood-jayne-farm, 631-692-4664. Hours Tours noon-3 p.m. the first Sat. of the month, June-Oct. and by appointment. 18th century farmstead features a barn, corn crib, ice house and sheep. The house has floral frescoes hand-painted by a Colonial artist. Meet Big Bill the Tory, May 25. Father’s Day Explorers Program, 10-11:30 a.m. June 15 (tickets required). Culper Spy Day, Sept. 14 (tickets required). 30th Annual Long Island Apple FestivalSept. 28, includes old-fashioned games, music, hayrides, open-hearth cooking, apple pie contest, food and artisan craft vendors, Johnny Appleseed, house tours (festival entrance fee and tickets required for hayrides.) Fee $5, $3 ages 7-14 and seniors.

SHINNECOCK NATION CULTURAL CENTER AND MUSEUM, 100 Montauk Hwy., Shinnecock Reservation, Southampton, 631-287-4923, facebook/shinnecockmuseum, Hours 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Fri.-Sun. and by appointment. Museum houses 10,000 years of Shinnecock history, features “A Walk With the People” containing murals by Shinnecock artist David Bunn Martine, a birchbark canoe, mounted animals, implements, jewelry, beadwork, weavings and photos of ancestors and elders. “My Spirit Dances Forever” contains a large collection of Plains Indian sculptures.

SMITHTOWN HISTORICAL SOCIETY, 239 Middle Country Rd., Smithtown, 631-265-6768, smithtownhistorical.org Hours Office open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri. Historic buildings on the main campus include the Old Library (circa 1870), Epenetus Smith Tavern (circa 1740), Franklin O. Arthur Farm (circa 1740), and Judge J. Lawrence Smith Homestead (circa 1750). The Obadiah Smith House (circa 1700) is situated on St. Johnland Road in Kings Park, and the Caleb Smith II House (circa 1819), 5 North Country Rd., Smithtown is the site of exhibit “Woven Wonders-Highlights From the Textile Collection” and available to view by appointment 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat. All buildings are open to the public for special events or registered group tours. The Frank Brush Barn (circa 1900) is a site of lectures, concerts, dances and more, and is available as a party rental space. Roseneath Cottage (circa 1918) is the Historical Society headquarters. Summer camp programs, ages 6-12, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., July 1-Aug. 23. Fee Donations.

SOUTHAMPTON HISTORICAL MUSEUM/ROGERS MANSION MUSEUM COMPLEX, 17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton, southamptonhistory.org, 631-283-2494. Hours 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wed.-Sat. March-Dec. The Greek Revival Mansion was developed between 1780 and 1926. Developed during Southampton’s Gilded Age, the 20 room mansion has period rooms with furnishings reflecting the summer home of philanthropist Samuel L. Parrish, 1900 to 1930. A temporary exhibit titled “Morris Studio: Historic Photos of Southampton, 1890 to 1940. These never before seen images capture a long gone era. In mid-Aug. there will be a new exhibit titled “Costumes from Southampton’s Gilded Age, 1870 to 1930. On the museum grounds are buildings typical of a 19th century village, including the 1825 Sayre Barn, an 1830 schoolhouse plus blacksmith and carpenter shops. Fee $5, free 17 and younger.

SOUTH FORK NATURAL HISTORY MUSEUM AND NATURE CENTER, 377 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Tpke., Bridgehampton, 631-537-9735, sofo.org Hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Hands-on nature experiences in both the museum and outdoors. Marine touch tank for children and a panoramic deck with a view of preserved acres of fields and woodlands. After visiting the museum, take a walk on the Vineyard Nature Trail, part of the Long Pond Greenbelt. Fee $10, $7.50 ages 3-12.

SOUTHOLD HISTORICAL SOCIETY, 55200 Rte. 25 (Main Road and Maple Lane), 631-765-5500, southoldhistoricalsociety.org Hours 1-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun., July 4-Sept. 22.; Wed. by appointment. The Museum Complex features houses, barns and outbuildings from 1750 to 1900. The complex comprises the Ann Currie-Bell House, with period rooms and a changing exhibition gallery; the revolutionary Thomas Moore House, with period furnishings; a mid-19th century carriage house; and a blacksmith shop. In addition, The Nautical Museum at Horton Point Lighthouse, 3575 Lighthouse Rd. in Southold, features maritime artifacts, 11:30-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. and Mon., holidays, May 25-Sept. 22. The Prince Building, 54325 Main Rd., houses Treasure Exchange consignment shop, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tue.-Sat., April-Dec., along with the gift shop, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mon.-Fri. and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. most Sat., and the society office, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

SOUTHOLD INDIAN MUSEUM, 1080 Main Bayview Rd., Southold, southoldindianmuseum.org, 631-765-5577. Hours 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sun. and by appointment. Collection of artifacts from earliest Long Island inhabitants 10,000 years ago to present day. Included is the handiwork of Eskimos, middle and Far Western Indians and native tribes of Central and South America. Group educational programs available (fee); all ages, call. Exhibit: Digital Archiving of Museum Artifacts. Fee Donations.

STIRLING HISTORICAL SOCIETY, MARGARET E. IRELAND HOUSE MUSEUM, 319 Main St., Greenport, 631-456-9044, greenportvillage.com Hours 1-4 p.m. weekends July-Sept. and by appointment. The circa-1830s home is furnished with 19th and 20th century equipment and memorabilia. Other items include artifacts and tools from the Greenport whaling and oyster industries. Fee Free, donations appreciated.

STONY BROOK GRIST MILL, Harbor Road, off Main Street, Stony Brook, 631-751-2244, wmho.org Hours Noon-4:30 p.m. Sat.-Sun. April-Oct. L.I.’s most completely equipped working mill, dating to 1751, is a Revolutionary War Heritage Trail site. It features a grain milling demonstration and country store. Fee $2, $1 younger than 12.

SUFFOLK COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY, 300 W. Main St., Riverhead, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org, 631-727-2881. Hours Museum and gift shop open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat., research library open 12:30-4:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat. History museum with a growing collection of permanent artifacts and alternating exhibits; an art gallery; a research library and archives; programs, lectures and workshops. The research library houses a collection of historic materials available to visitors. New ADA-compliant entrance wing. Fee $5, $3 seniors, $10 families, $1 ages 17 and younger, $2 fee for archival library.

SUFFOLK COUNTY POLICE MUSEUM, 30 Yaphank Ave., Yaphank, 631-852-6000, nwsdy.li/suffolkpd. Hours Self-guided tours 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri. The museum traces the evolution of policing from sheriff in the early 1600s to today’s police officer. Interpretive displays, re-creation of 1927 police station house and a restored 1960 police car and booth. Visitors can sit on a police motorcycle for photos. Fee Free.

SUYDAM HOMESTEAD MUSEUM, 1 Fort Salonga Rd., Centerport, 631-754-1180, nwsdy.li/suyhome. Hours By appointment only. The Greenlawn-Centerport Historical Association maintains the circa-1750 Suydam Homestead and the John Gardiner Farm, 900 Park Ave., Huntington, an active farm run by volunteers. The farmhouse has original furnishings, outbuildings and 1908 hay barn. Fee Donations.

SWAN RIVER SCHOOLHOUSE MUSEUM, 31 Roe Ave., East Patchogue, nwsdy.li/swanriver, 631-654-1712. Hours By appointment. Open House 1-4 p.m. July 14, 28, Aug. 11, 25. Original 1858 schoolhouse, now a mini-museum features children’s items and area memorabilia. Fee Free.

THE THOMAS HALSEY HOMESTEAD, 249 S. Main St., Southampton, southamptonhistory.org, 631-283-2494. Hours 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat. mid-July to mid-Oct. or by appointment. A property of the Southampton History Museum. This farm was established by the Halsey family in 1648. The house is the oldest English-style house in New York State. The interior has five period rooms that reflect a Southampton pioneering family circa 1700. Herbal garden and flower beds are open to the public in season. Fee $5, free 17 and younger.

THREE VILLAGE HISTORICAL SOCIETY, 93 N. Country Rd., Setauket, 631-751-3730, istvhs.org Hours 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon.-Fri. for the office, exhibits open 1-4 p.m. Sun. The 200-year-old farmhouse has a gift shop and two exhibits: “SPIES! How a Group of Long Island Patriots Helped George Washington Win the Revolution” and “Chicken Hill: A Community Lost to Time.” Fee $10, $5 children for exhibits.

VANDERBILT MUSEUM AND PLANETARIUM, 180 Little Neck Rd., Centerport, vanderbiltmuseum.org, 631-854-5579. In addition to the Marine Museum, one wing of the former home of William K. Vanderbilt II has three natural history galleries displaying a 3,000-year-old Egyptian mummy and other artifacts, plus the Habitat and Stoll Wing wild-animal dioramas. Events include car shows, plays, music festivals, telescope viewings and planetarium shows. Fee Museum: $8, $7 students and seniors, $5 ages 3-12, free 2 and younger; for additional planetarium show or guided mansion tour, add $6 a person; for additional planetarium show and guided mansion tour, add $12 a person.

VILLAGE OF BABYLON HISTORICAL AND PRESERVATION SOCIETY, 117 W. Main St., Babylon, 631-669-1756, babylonvillagehistoricalsociety.org Hours 2-4 p.m. Wed. and Sat., or by appointment. The museum traces the history of Babylon from the time it was known as Huntington South in the 1700s, highlighting its presence as an industrial area (paper and saw mills), as a stagecoach stop en route to Montauk through the time it became an incorporated village in 1893, the resort and hotel era to present day. Special events are noted on the website. Fee Donations.

WADING RIVER HISTORICAL SOCIETY, 300 N. Country Rd., Wading River, 631-929-4082, nwsdy.li/wrhs Hours By appointment. 1826 History House with artifacts, farm tools, clothing, documents and books on history and genealogy. Fee Donations.

WALT WHITMAN BIRTHPLACE STATE HISTORIC SITE AND INTERPRETIVE CENTER, 246 Old Walt Whitman Rd., Huntington Station, waltwhitman.org, 631-427-5240. Hours 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun., June 15-Labor Day. Whitman’s Birthplace is an upscale farmhouse built in 1810 by his father and restored in 2001. View 19th century furnishings, original well and unusual architecture on the 1 ½-acre site. Modern Interpretive Center has new Whitman Portrait Wall and Timeline exhibit, printing press, Whitman’s voice on tape and his schoolmaster’s desk. Interactive media kiosks coming in June. Restored barn offers art exhibitions. Guided tours, Family Day Programs, school tours, literary and historic programs, museum shop/bookstore, picnic area. Handicapped accessible. Fee $6, $5 seniors and veterans, $4 students, free younger than 5.

WATER MILL MUSEUM, 41 Old Mill Rd., Water Mill, 631-726-4625, watermillmuseum.org Hours 11 a.m.-5 p.m., closed Tue.-Wed. and July 4, May 23-Oct. 14. Long Island’s first English water-powered grist mill (1644) features local history exhibits and corn grinding demos. FeeDonation.

WESTHAMPTON BEACH HISTORICAL SOCIETY, 101 Mill Rd., Westhampton Beach, 631-288-1139, whbhistorical.org Hours 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat., June 29-Sept. 7. The Society’s campus includes the 1840 Tuthill House, featuring period rooms that depict local life during 1700s-1850; the Foster-Meeker Heritage Center; a carriage house with period farm tools; a milk house; an outhouse. Summer exhibit is “Remembering World War II on the 75th Anniversary of D-Day.” Historic craft demonstrations 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat., July 13-Aug. 3. Fee Free.

THE WHALING MUSEUM AND EDUCATION CENTER, 301 Main St. (Route 25A), Cold Spring Harbor, 631-367-3418, cshwhalingmuseum.org Hours 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. daily in summer, closed Memorial Day, July 4, Labor Day. Memorabilia includes a 19th century whaleboat, harpoons, scrimshaw and a diorama of the whaling port in its 1850 heyday. Exhibits “If I Were a Whaler” and “Thar She Blows” incorporate hands-on activities (including “smell-o-vision”). Temporary exhibit “Heroines at the Helm” is open through Labor Day. Fee $6, $5 ages 4-18 and seniors, members half price. Special programs may have additional fees. Welcome Wednesdays held noon-4 p.m. first Wed. of the month with “pay-as-you-wish admission.”

WILLIAM FLOYD ESTATE, 245 Park Dr., off Neighborhood Road, Mastic Beach, 631-399-2030, nps.gov/fiis/planyourvisit/williamfloydestate.htm Hours One-hour tours available 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fri.-Sun., May 25-Nov. 11. The 613-acre estate was occupied by the Floyd family from 1718 to 1976. The estate covers continuous change of the house and land by the same family. House available for guided tour only; self-guided tours of grounds, cemetery and out buildings. Many walking tours available on the cultural landscape. Fee Free.

YAPHANK HISTORICAL SOCIETY, Yaphank Avenue and Main Street, Yaphank, 631-924-4803, yaphankhistorical.org Hours All three historic locations open for guided tours 1-4 p.m. Sun. July-Aug., or by appointment. Visit the Swezey-Avey House (c. 1843) which is the Society headquarters with archives, library, and exhibits, the Victorian-style Robert Hewlett Hawkins House (c. 1850), and the Mary Louise Booth House Museum (c. 1829). Fee Donations.