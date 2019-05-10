Museums, exhibits in Nassau County

20TH CENTURY CYCLES, 101 Audrey Ave., Oyster Bay, 20thcenturycycles.com. Hours 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Features more than 75 of Billy Joel’s motorcycles, each with a story — Ducati, Yamaha, Honda, BMW, Royal Enfield, BSA, Triumph, Harley Davidson, Moto Guzzi and more. Fee Free.

AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSEUM OF NASSAU COUNTY, 110 N. Franklin St., Hempstead, 516-572-0730, theaamuseum.org. Hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sat. Depicts history and contributions of local African-Americans. Live jazz performances first Fri. of the month at 7 p.m. Fee $5.

AMERICAN AIRPOWER MUSEUM, 1230 New Hwy., Republic Airport, East Farmingdale, 631-293-6398, americanairpowermuseum.org. Hours 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Thur.-Sun. through Labor Day. Fleet of operational World War II fighters and bombers and static Cold War jets. Fee $12, $10 seniors and veterans, $7 ages 4-12; for additional fee, fly in select planes.

AMERICAN GUITAR MUSEUM, 1810 New Hyde Park Rd., New Hyde Park, americanguitarmuseum.com, 516-488-5000. Hours 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tue.-Wed., Fri., 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Thur., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., open for group tours Sun.-Mon. More than 200 guitars on display from early 1800s to now. Exhibit: “If You Like Science, You Can Do Anything!” Performance-grade instruments like a washtub guitar, cigar box ukulele and stringed instruments worldwide. Fee Free.

AMERICAN MERCHANT MARINE MUSEUM, Steamboat Road on grounds of U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, usmma.edu/museum, 516-726-6047. Hours 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tue.-Fri., closed Sat.-Mon., federal holidays, academic vacations and month of July. Museum displays ship models, paintings and a 1945 radio room from a Victory ship. Fee Free.

CEDARMERE PRESERVE, Bryant Avenue, just north of Northern Boulevard, Roslyn Harbor, 516-248-2131, friendsofcedarmere.org. Hours Grounds open daily. Guided tours every Thur. at 2 and 3 p.m. The home of William Cullen Bryant, 19th century poet, editor. Fee Donations.

COE HALL AT PLANTING FIELDS ARBORETUM, 1395 Planting Fields Rd., Planting Fields Arboretum State Historic Park, Oyster Bay, 516-922-8600, plantingfields.org. Hours 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. daily, April-Oct. Estate of William Robertson Coe and Standard Oil heiress Mai Rogers Coe. Tudor Revival-style structure is restored to 1920s style. Exhibit: “The Rogers-Coe Family: Lives Influenced by the Sea.” Fee $5 age 13 and older.

COLLECTOR CAR SHOWCASE, 85 Pine Hollow Rd., Oyster Bay, collectorcarshowcase.com, 516-802-5297. Hours 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wed. Porsches, Ferraris, BMWs and more. More than 1,000 petroliana items. Rare cars available for purchase. Fee Free.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

GARVIES POINT MUSEUM AND PRESERVE, 50 Barry Dr., Glen Cove, garviespointmuseum.com, 516-571-8010. Hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tue.-Sat.; preserve open daylight hours. Museum presents L.I. geology and archaeological history. Fee $4, $2 ages 5-12; free for preserve.

HICKSVILLE GREGORY MUSEUM, 1 Heitz Place, Hicksville, 516-822-7505, gregorymuseum.org. Hours 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tue.-Fri., 1-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun., closed Mon., groups by appointment. L.I.’s largest mineral collection, more than 5,000 butterfly and moth specimens, and fossils. Fee $5, $3 seniors and kids.

HOFSTRA UNIVERSITY MUSEUM OF ART, Hempstead Turnpike, Hempstead, hofstra.edu/museum, 516-463-5672. Hours: Emily Lowe Gallery and David Filderman Gallery 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tue.-Fri., closed weekends through Sept. 2. Museum has a collection of about 5,000 works of art, from ancient to contemporary. Fee Free.

HOLOCAUST MEMORIAL AND TOLERANCE CENTER OF NASSAU COUNTY, 100 Crescent Beach Rd., in Welwyn Preserve, Glen Cove, 516-571-8040, hmtcli.org. Hours 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mon.-Fri., noon-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Living memorial to Holocaust victims. Docent-led tours at 1 and 2 p.m. Sun. Call for weekday tour hours. Fee Suggested donation $10, $5 seniors, $4 students.

LONG ISLAND CHILDREN’S MUSEUM, 11 Davis Ave. off Charles Lindbergh Boulevard, Garden City, 516-224-5800, licm.org. Hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily July-Aug.; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sun. and most school holidays Sept.-June; groups by appointment. Our Backyard 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily May-Oct. Museum features galleries, exhibits, live theater and more. Fee $14 adults and children, $13 seniors, free younger than 1.

MUSEUM OF AMERICAN ARMOR, Old Bethpage Village Restoration, 1303 Round Swamp Rd., Old Bethpage, museumofamericanarmor.org, 516-454-8265. Hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wed.-Sun. (last ticket sold at 3 p.m.). See operating World War II armor as the clock is turned back to 1944 France. Fee $13, $8 vets, seniors, volunteer firefighters and ages 5-12, free younger than 5, includes admission to village restoration.

NASSAU COUNTY FIREFIGHTERS MUSEUM AND EDUCATION CENTER, 1 Davis Ave., off Charles Lindbergh Boulevard, Garden City, ncfiremuseum.org, 516-572-4177. Hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily July-Aug.; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sun. Sept.-June. Focus is on fire prevention and education, including history of Nassau County volunteer fire service. Fee $5, $4 age 12 and younger.

NASSAU COUNTY MUSEUM OF ART, 1 Museum Dr., Roslyn Harbor, 516-484-9337 or 516-484-9338, nassaumuseum.org. Hours 11 a.m.-4:45 p.m. Tue.-Sun. The 145-acre property has formal gardens, rare specimen trees, 8 miles of hiking trails, a sculpture garden and 10 galleries. Family Sundays hands-on activities for youngsters at The Manes Center, 1:30-4 p.m., general admission plus $3 per child. Exhibit Through July 7, “That 80s Show” Saltzman Fine Art Building. Fee $12, $8 seniors and students, $4 ages 4-12.

NASSAU COUNTY POLICE MUSEUM, 1490 Franklin Ave., Mineola, policeny.com/ncpdm2005.html, 516-573-7620. Uniforms, equipment, displays of K-9, mounted and photo units, 1925 station house, 1973 communications bureau. Fee Free.

NORTH SHORE HISTORICAL MUSEUM, 140 Glen St., Glen Cove, northshorehistoricalmuseum.org, 516-801-1191. Hours 2-6 p.m. Wed., 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. or by appointment. Exhibit June-Labor Day will feature selections from the Coast Guard Art Program. Summer exhibit will be “60th Anniversary Celebration of the Morgan Park Concerts” and fall exhibit “20th Century Children’s Literature.” Permanent displays include an original courtroom, artwork by George Gach of Roslyn and a tribute to “Butch the Bum,” Glen Cove’s favorite dog. Fee $5, $4 seniors and ages 13-17, free 12 and younger.

NYCB CRADLE OF AVIATION MUSEUM, Charles Lindbergh Boulevard, Garden City, 516-572-4111, cradleofaviation.org. Hours Museum: 9:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. daily July 1-Sept. 1; 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sun., closed Mon. except select holidays Sept. 16-June. More than 75 aircraft and spacecraft in 60,000 square feet, theater and planetarium; continuous shows. June 1-2 Cradle Con Pop Culture Expo; June 6 Apollo at 50 Anniversary Dinner; July 8-12 To the Moon & Beyond Camp; July 20 Apollo Moon Fest & Apollo at 50 Countdown Celebration; July 22-26 Super Science Camp; Aug. 10-11 Retro Video Game Expo; Aug. 24-25 SUMAQ Peruvian Food Festival; Oct. 5 Hispanic Heritage Day Celebration — Celebrando Cultura.

OLD BETHPAGE VILLAGE RESTORATION, Round Swamp Rd., Old Bethpage, restorationfarm.com, 516-572-8401. Hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wed.-Sun. until Dec. Represents a 19th century Long Island community; incorporates 51 historic buildings, including a 1730 Dutch farmhouse, a tavern, blacksmith shop, Methodist church and general store. Fee $14, $8 ages 5-12 and older than 60.

OYSTER BAY RAILROAD MUSEUM, 102 Audrey Ave., Oyster Bay, 516-558-7036, obrm.org. Hours Weekends. Visitors center, historic train station, vintage equipment, train cars, restored turntable. Fee $6, $4 ages 6-12, $5 ages 62 and older.

PHILLIPS HOUSE MUSEUM, 28 Hempstead Ave., Rockville Centre, 516-764-7459. Hours 1-4 p.m. Sat. and Sun. Sept.-June, Sun. only in Aug. Groups by appointment. Restored Victorian house, circa 1870; the residence of Capt. Samuel F. Phillips displays kitchen and carpentry tools, period furniture and vintage clothing. Fee Free.

POLISH AMERICAN MUSEUM, 16 Belleview Ave., Port Washington, polishamericanmuseum.com, 516-883-6542. Hours 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wed.-Fri., weekends by appointment. Documents, maps and paintings about Polish immigrants, photos, lithographs and a library. Fee Donation.

RAYNHAM HALL MUSEUM, 20 W. Main St., Oyster Bay, 516-922-6808, raynhamhallmuseum.org. Hours 1-5 p.m. Tue.-Sun., closed Mon. This 1738 structure was the homestead of Robert Townsend, a central member of George Washington’s Culper Spy Ring, and was occupied by British Maj. John Graves Simcoe during the Revolutionary War. School tours by appointment. Fee $7, $5 older than 65 and students, free 6 and younger.

ROCK HALL MUSEUM, 199 Broadway, Lawrence, 516-239-1157, friendsofrockhall.org. Hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wed.-Sat., noon-4 p.m. Sun. A fully furnished Georgian Colonial manor house with an 18th century warming kitchen, wine and cold storage displays in cellar, permanent archaeology exhibit room. Guided tours, gift shop. Fee Free, donations suggested; fees for some events.

SAGAMORE HILL NATIONAL HISTORIC SITE, Sagamore Hill Road, Cove Neck, nps.gov/sahi, 516-922-4788. Hours Grounds open daily, dawn to dusk. Museum and visitor center 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed.-Sun. Tour reservations encouraged through recreation.gov. The 23-room Summer White House of Theodore Roosevelt features original furnishings, mementos, big-game trophies and gifts from world leaders. Fee House tours: $10 ages 16 and older.

SANDS-WILLETS HOUSE, 336 Port Washington Blvd., Cow Neck Peninsula Historical Society, Port Washington, 516-365-9074, cowneck.org. Hours Tours first and third Sundays of the month, May 5-Oct. 5. The earliest portion, circa 1735, includes a Colonial kitchen and outkitchen. The 6-room east wing was added about 1840. Period furniture plus tools and equipment displayed in a barn (circa 1690s). The society also maintains the Thomas Dodge Homestead, 58 Harbor Rd., Port Washington.

SCIENCE MUSEUM OF LONG ISLAND, 1526 N. Plandome Rd., Manhasset, 516-627-9400, smli.org. Hours Open daily. In the Leeds Pond Preserve, the museum features organic gardens, animals, educational programs, summer camp, off-site fossil digs, nature walks. Fee Varies; free to walk preserve.

TACKAPAUSHA MUSEUM AND PRESERVE, 2225 Washington Ave., Seaford, nassaucountyny.gov, 516-571-7443. Hours Museum open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thur.-Sun.; preserve open daily till dusk. Seasonal exhibits of local wildlife (100 animals) and plants. Fee $5, $3 ages 5 and older and seniors.

TEMPLE BETH SHOLOM JUDAICA MUSEUM, 401 Roslyn Rd., Roslyn Heights, 516-621-2288, tbsroslyn.org. Hours 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Thur., 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fri. and Sun. Jewish heritage through permanent and changing exhibits of ritual and art objects, photos and paintings. Fee Donation.