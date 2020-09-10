These 5 museums are open inside and outside

For a dose of the arts head to a Long Island museum where exhibits are currently on display both inside, outside and virtually. Here are five that are COVID compliant throughout Nassau and Suffolk open for visitation and at-home viewing:

Cradle of Aviation Museum & Education Center

Visitors can go on an aerospace quest by checking out the F-14 Experience featuring the F-14 Tomcat plane, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary and was made famous in the 1986 Tom Cruise film “Top Gun.”

Honoring the 75th year from the end of World War II, the museum has an array of planes from that era on display such as the Avenger, the Hellcat, the Wildcat and the P-47 as well as information on the Tuskegee Airmen and women in aviation.

For those who want to remain in quarantine, there’s a 360 degree virtual tour of the exhibits plus a virtual scavenger hunt.

WHEN | WHERE 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, Charles Lindbergh Blvd., Garden City

INFO $16, $14 ages 2-12 and seniors; 516-572-4111, cradleofaviation.org

Nassau County Museum of Art

Jump right into “blue.” — an exhibit exploring the color with themed works from Pablo Picasso, Francoise Gilot, Henri Matisse, Joan Miró, Yves Klein, Odilon Redon and others in a variety of mediums ranging from sculpture to paintings to ceramics. Then explore the museum’s outdoor sculpture park containing 40 pieces by 24 artists placed all throughout its 145 acres, which includes an arboretum, nature trails and several gardens.

Choosing to stay home? The museum offers a virtual gallery tour of “blue.” narrated by museum director Charles Riley as well as remote lectures, virtual classes and seminars (for a fee).

WHEN | WHERE 11 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday, 1 Museum Dr., Roslyn Harbor

INFO $15, $5 students and children 4-12, $10 seniors, outdoor grounds are free; 516-484-9338, nassaumuseum.org

The Heckscher Museum of Art

The Heckscher offers a three-part exhibit experience. The first is “Balancing Act” featuring three stainless steel sculptures by late artist William King of East Hampton. The second, “Long Island’s Best” spotlights 100 works from artists of 58 schools in Nassau and Suffolk chosen by a panel of jurors. The third is “Piecework” composed of pieces by contemporary artist Amanda Valdez, who creates colored, patterned and textured abstract paintings. Valdez will discuss her work and artistic process with curator Karli Wurzelbacher via a free virtual gallery talk on Zoom on Sept. 22 at 5:30 p.m. for members and sponsors (advance registration required).

WHEN | WHERE Noon-5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington

INFO Free; 631-380-3230; heckscher.org

Parrish Art Museum

Walk through three meadows on the museum’s 14-acre property for “Field of Dreams,” its inaugural sculpture exhibit containing work from 10 international, multigenerational artists like Theaster Gates, Jaume Plensa, Roy Lichtenstein and more. Indoors enjoy exhibits “Southampton Suite” by abstract painter Lucien Smith, “Last Meal” from photographer Jackie Black and “Housebound” featuring paintings and poems from Fairfield Porter and his circle of friends.

WHEN | WHERE (Grounds) 11 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, (galleries) 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday-Monday, 279 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill

INFO $12, $9 seniors, free age 17 and younger and students with ID; 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Guild Hall

Enter the “Cloud Garden” where visitors can look up to admire the outdoor installation of ethereal mobiles by East Hampton artist Monica Banks composed of wire, fencing and other household materials. Inside the gallery, bid on donated artworks from 60 artists during “All for the Hall,” a special benefit exhibition supporting Guild Hall.

WHEN | WHERE Noon-5 p.m. Friday-Monday, 158 Main St., East Hampton

INFO Free; 631-324-0806, guildhall.org