Art abounds at Suffolk's many museums

From outdoor sculptures to a display featuring unusual household objects of the past, you'll find something to satisfy your craving for art at Suffolk County's many museums.

1901 RESTORED RAILROAD DEPOT AND FREIGHT HOUSE, South Broadway and South Third Street, Irmisch Park, Lindenhurst, 631-957-7500, villageoflindenhurstny.gov. The Freight House has collectibles about old-time Lindenhurst. Fee Free.

AMAGANSETT HISTORICAL ASSOCIATION, Montauk Highway at Windmill Lane, Amagansett, 631-267-3020, amagansetthistory.org. Hours 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Fri.-Sun. July 2 through Sept. 6, The 1725 Miss Amelia Cottage Museum houses exhibits from Colonial times to early 20th century. The c. 1805 Phebe Edwards Mulford House houses the Kelsey Photo Archive, a collection of about 5,000 images of Amagansett people and buildings, open to the public by appointment only. Richard S. Jackson Carriage House exhibits art and is available for rent for private parties. The 1820 Lester Barn houses a collection of carriages, carts, and wagons. Fee $5, free younger than 12.

BAY SHORE HISTORICAL SOCIETY GIBSON-MACK-HOLT HOUSE, 22 Maple Ave., Bay Shore, 631-665-1707, bayshorehistoricalsociety.org. Hours 1-4 p.m. Tue. and Sat.; group tours by appointment. The 1820 Victorian with 1850s furnishings features a kitchen with a cast-iron stove and coal hot water heater and ice box. Outdoors, find a chicken coop, outhouse, Victorian herb garden and grape arbor. Historical photos, baby negatives from Southside Hospital 1957-1968, Bay Shore memorabilia, and movie posters on display. Reference library available for research. Society programs at 7 p.m. the third Thur. of every month (except July and Dec.) at Bay Shore-Brightwaters Library. Fee Free.

BAYPORT AERODROME SOCIETY’S LIVING AVIATION MUSEUM, 60 Vitamin Drive, off Church Street, Bayport, bayportaerodromesociety.org. Hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. April-Nov., or by appointment. A 24-hangar complex with antique and experimental aircraft; two hangars with exhibits on aviation history. Fee Free.

THE BIG DUCK, 1012 Flanders Rd. (Route 24), Flanders, 631-852-3377, bigduck.org. Hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, but call ahead. Built in 1931, the Big Duck was where the Martin and Jeule Maurer family sold their Peking ducks on Riverhead’s West Main Street. In 1936, the Maurers moved the building to Route 24 in Flanders. Roadside architecture that represents the goods sold in the building is now known as "duck architecture." Duck-farming exhibit in the adjacent Victorian Barn weekends during summer. Fee Free.

BRIDGEHAMPTON MUSEUM, 2368 Montauk Hwy. and Corwith Avenue, Bridgehampton, 631-537-1088; archives: bhmuseum.org, 631-613-6730. Hours By appointment only until COVID restrictions are lifted then hours will resume to 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon.-Fri. all-year, plus 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat. June-Oct. and by appointment. Corwith House (1800s) features rotating exhibits. Reserve to see 1870s wheelwright-blacksmith shop and 1907 jailhouse. Fee $5.

BROOKHAVEN TOWN VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTERS MUSEUM, Fireman’s Memorial Park, Route 25 (Middle Country Road), Ridge, 631-924-8114, brookhavenfiremuseum.org. Hours Tours by appointment. Restored 1889 Center Moriches firehouse with memorabilia and 10 pieces of equipment. A second house has nine trucks. Fee Donations.

CHILDREN’S MUSEUM OF THE EAST END, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Tpke., Bridgehampton, 631-537-8250, cmee.org. Hours Sessions 9:30-11:30 a.m., noon-2 p.m. and 2:30-4:30 p.m. daily, closed Thursdays, reservations required online. Learn about wind science to firefighting, farming to fishing; family concerts. Fee $19, free younger than 12 months.

COLD SPRING HARBOR LABORATORY DNA LEARNING CENTER, 334 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor, 516-367-5170, dnalc.org. Hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri. A free, self-guided exhibit offers insight into the study of DNA and human origins, reservations required. Check the website for science programs, guided Ötzi the Iceman tours, and summer science camps. Fee Varies.

CORWITH WINDMILL, VILLAGE GREEN, 695 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill, 631-283-0527. Hours Tours of the mill, once used for grinding grain, by appointment. Built in Sag Harbor in 1800, moved in 1813, operated until 1887. Fee Donations.

CUSTER INSTITUTE AND OBSERVATORY, 1115 Main Bayview Rd., off Route 25, Southold, 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org. Hours 7 p.m.-midnight Sat.; call ahead for group tours. High-powered telescopes, portable planetarium shows, lectures, classes, concerts and art exhibits. Fee Suggested donation $5, $3 younger than 14.

CUSTOM HOUSE, Main and Garden Streets, Sag Harbor, preservationlongisland.org/custom-house, 631-692-4664. Hours Due to COVID, check website or call. The 18th century home of the port's first customs master, Henry Packer Dering. Period rooms and furnishings including formal dining room, custom master’s office, children’s rooms, kitchen, pantry and laundry. Fee $6, $5 seniors, $3 ages 7-14.

CUTCHOGUE VILLAGE GREEN HISTORIC BUILDINGS, 27320 Rte. 25 (Main Road), Cutchogue, cutchoguenewsuffolkhistory.org; 631-734-7122. Hours Due to COVID, check website or call. The Old House, from the 17th century, is one of the state's most significant English-style frame homes. Furnishings reflect the lifestyle of a prominent founding family. Nearby, the pre-Revolutionary Wickham Farmhouse features household artifacts of the 18th and 19th centuries. An 1840 one-room Old Schoolhouse displays Native American relics from local collections. The Village Garage exhibits the "Evolution of Transportation," including a 1926 Model T Ford truck. The Old Red Barn houses a collection of 19th century farm and woodworking tools. A pre-Civil War Carriage House serves as a gift shop and information center. Fee Donation.

EAST END SEAPORT MUSEUM, Third Street at Ferry Dock, Greenport, eastendseaport.org. Hours Opening Memorial Day, hours vary due to COVID, check website. 750-gallon saltwater aquarium; two Fresnel lenses; gift shop; exhibits. Weekly lighthouse cruises, weekday fishing trips and tours May-Oct. Reservations recommended. Events: Land & Sea Gala Sept. 17; Annual East End Maritime Festival Sept. 18-19. Fee Free.

EAST HAMPTON HISTORICAL SOCIETY, 151 Main St., East Hampton, easthamptonhistory.org, 631-324-6850. Hours Clinton Academy Museum, Visitor Center/Gift Shop, open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri.; check website for weekend hours. The historical society is the parent organization of 7 museums, national landmark, historic sites. The Mulford Farm Museum, 10 James Lane, available for tours with advance reservations (fee), is considered one of America’s most significant, intact English Colonial farmsteads. Clinton Academy Museum, 151 Main St., preserves the architecture of the state’s first chartered secondary school (circa 1784) and offers revolving fine art exhibits as well as decorative and folk arts from the society’s collections. Town House Museum, 149 Main St., is an early town government meeting place once used as a school. The Hook Schoolhouse, 149 Main St., a one-room, 18th century schoolhouse. The Osborn-Jackson House Museum, 101 Main St., circa 1720, is the society’s headquarters and is closed for renovations. East Hampton Town Marine Museum, 301 Bluff Rd., Amagansett, open July 1-Sept. 30, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thurs.-Sun. The Claus Hoie Gallery of Whaling, depicts a 19th century Sag Harbor voyage as described in a whaling log. The Thomas & Mary Nimmo Moran Studio, open July 1-Sept. 30, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Fri.-Sun., advance tickets required. An 1884 studio cottage, marked the beginning of the village as an artist’s colony. Fee Varies.

EASTVILLE HERITAGE HOUSE, 139 Hampton St., Sag Harbor, eastvillehistorical.org, 631-725-4711. Hours Call for appointment. One-story, restored Sears-Roebuck mail-order house with letters, journals, photos, furniture and artifacts dating from the 1800s. The house was purchased through a catalog in 1925 by Lippman Johnson, an African-American entrepreneur, and his wife, Rose. Tours available of the home, St. David AME Zion Cemetery and surrounding community. Fee $10, $5 children.

GREATER PATCHOGUE HISTORICAL SOCIETY MUSEUM, 160 W. Main Street, Patchogue, 631-654-1712, greaterpatchoguehistoricalsociety.com. Hours Noon-3 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Housed at the lower level of Patchogue’s Carnegie Library, the museum features historical artifacts, displays, and photographs pertaining to the history of the greater Patchogue area. Fee Free.

GUILD HALL MUSEUM 158 Main St., East Hampton, 631-324-0806, guildhall.org. Hours Call for hours. East Hampton's cultural center for arts and entertainment. Alexis Rockman: Shipwrecks Exhibition June 12-July 26; Clothesline Art Sale July 24; Robert Longo: A House Divided Exhibition Aug. 7-Oct. 17. Golf Outing Sept. 20, Maidstone Club. Fee Free.

HALLOCKVILLE MUSEUM FARM, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead, 631-298-5292, hallockville.org. Hours Vary. This 28-acre historic farm site represents rural life on the North Fork from the 1760s to 1930s and is surrounded by more than 500 acres of preserved land. Annual Hallockville Barn Dance July 31. Country Fair and Craft Show Aug. 28. Fee Varies.

HECKSCHER MUSEUM OF ART, 2 Prime Ave. at Route 25A, Huntington, 631-380-3230, heckscher.org. Hours Noon-5 p.m. Thurs.-Sun. Visit website for updates on all programs. Exhibitions "The Heckscher Museum Celebrates 100" June 5-Jan. 9; Events Art in Bloom, June 12-13; DRAW OUT! Free Community Arts Festival, Sept 26, rain date: Oct 3. Fee $5. free younger than 10.

HOME SWEET HOME, 14 James Lane, East Hampton, 631-324-0713, homesweethomemuseum.org. Hours May 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat., 1-4 p.m. Sun., June-Aug. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 1-4 p.m. Sun.; weekends only Oct.-Nov. This 18th century saltbox house contains artifacts relating to the life of John Howard Payne, who wrote the lyrics to the song "Home Sweet Home." It displays antique furniture, Lusterware and other ceramics. Guided tours available. Pantigo Windmill (1804) and historical gardens on property. Fee $4, $2 ages 12 and younger.

HUNTINGTON HISTORICAL SOCIETY MUSEUMS, 209 Main St., Huntington, 631-427-7045, huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org. Hours Check website or call. Conklin Farm House Museum, circa 1750, 2 High St. (at New York Avenue). Period rooms with 18th and 19th century furnishings, table and chair used by George Washington during his 1790 Long Island tour. The 1795 Kissam House Museum, 434 Park Ave., is noted for Egyptian Revival woodwork. Antiques & Collectibles Shop is on the Kissam grounds. 1892 Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building houses the History and Decorative Arts Museum, 228 Main St. Fee Sewing and Trade School, $5; Kissam House, $5; Conklin House, $5, $3 seniors and students. Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building, free.

ISLIP ART MUSEUM, 50 Irish Lane, East Islip, 631-224-5402, islipartmuseum.org or 631-224-5420. Hours Noon-4 p.m. Thur.-Sat., closed Sun.-Mon. Housed in historic Brookwood Hall, the museum specializes in avant-garde art, with about five exhibits a year, plus a permanent collection. Virtual Exhibits "Forever Young" July-Sept., "Seeing For Ourselves" Sept.-Nov., "2-Together" Oct.-Dec. Fee Suggested: $5.

JOHN SCUDDER AND MARY PELLETREAU HAVENS HOMESTEAD, 15 E. Main St., Center Moriches, 631-461-6271, havenshomestead.org. Hours Museum shop 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun., Tours of house museum by appointment. Moriches Bay Historical Society maintains John Scudder Havens Homestead (circa 1755) Dutch Colonial with circa-1898 addition and circa-1920 Emery Tuttle duck farm barn. Visit 260-acre Terrell River County Park Preserve, Havens Estate, across the street. Event Antique Show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 29, Free. Antique Car Show, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. June 26, $5.

JOSEPH LLOYD MANOR, 1 Lloyd Lane and Lloyd Harbor Road, preservationlongisland.org, 631-692-4664. Hours Check website or call. Completed in 1767, the manor overlooks Lloyd Harbor. Jupiter Hammon, one of the first published African-American authors, lived, wrote and was enslaved here. Fee $5, $3 ages 7-14 and seniors.

KETCHAM INN, 81 Main St., Center Moriches, 631-878-1855, ketchaminnfoundation.org. Hours Tours of Inn by appointment, book barn open 1-5 p.m. Mon., Thur.-Fri. and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Also, a circa-1898 teepee associated with Unkechaug Indians; Ketcham Farm Book Barn, a restored timber-frame barn; accepts antique, rare and like-new books for resale to support restoration. Mary E. Bell House, 61 Railroad Ave., is known as the "slave house," tours by appointment. Events Stirring up History "Pop Inns," 11 a.m.-noon May 30, June 13, July 11, Aug. 15, Stop by the hearth kitchen at the Ketcham Inn, see and taste what is cooking on the hearth while learning a bit of history, $10. Fee Tour $18.

LAKE RONKONKOMA HISTORICAL SOCIETY MUSEUM, 328 Hawkins Ave., Lake Ronkonkoma, 631-467-3152, lakerhs.org. Hours 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat. and by appointment. The Ronkonkoma Library building opened in 1916 and now houses the museum, with more than 1,000 arrowheads, Indian weapons and tools. Memorabilia of Broadway actress Maude Adams is on display. The society also maintains the Fitz-Greene Hallock Homestead Museum, circa 1888, with 14 rooms, including 11 bedrooms; tours by appointment. Fee Free.

LAUDER MUSEUM, 170 Broadway, Amityville, 631-598-1486, Hours 2-4 p.m. Sun., Tue., Fri., research library, tours by appointment. Exhibits feature an 1880s Victorian parlor, kitchens, the impact of Great South Bay, decoys, early photos and models of local buildings. A diorama of Frank Buck’s Zoo, which operated in Massapequa from the 1930s to 1960s, is on permanent display. Fee Free.

LEIBER COLLECTION MUSEUM, 446 Old Stone Hwy., East Hampton, 631-329-3288, leibermuseum.org. Hours 1-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. and Wed. with reservations online. Gallery and museum feature more than 500 Judith Leiber handbags and paintings by Gerson Leiber. Fee Free.

LEO P. OSTEBO KINGS PARK HERITAGE MUSEUM, 99 Old Dock Rd., in the RJO building. Weekend, event and summer entrance 101 Church St., Kings Park, 631-269-3305, kpheritagemuseum.net. Hours 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. Tours by appointment. Ten rooms filled with artifacts, including historic photos of local families and the town (1800s-today); collections include Ford Model A and Model T, 1931 Plymouth, 1955 Plymouth autos, local and military artifacts. Fee Free.

LONG ISLAND AQUARIUM, 431 E. Main St., Riverhead, 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com. Hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily except Thanksgiving, Christmas. Features a wide range of exhibits that bring undersea wonders to life. The more than 100 exhibits include the legendary Lost City of Atlantis, living coral and the ecosystem along the Peconic River. Fee $39.99 ages 13-61, $29.99 ages 62 and older, $27.99 ages 3-12.

LONG ISLAND EXPLORIUM, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson, 631-331-3277, longislandexplorium.org. Hours Check website. Visitors discover the wonders of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math). Offers hands-on exhibits and programs for children and families, weekly STEM challenges, Maker Spotlight programs, summer camps and birthday parties. Fee $5, free younger than 1.

LONG ISLAND MARITIME MUSEUM, 88 West Ave., West Sayville, 631-854-4974, limaritime.org. Hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Tue. and Thur.-Sat., noon- 4 p.m. Sun., closed Wed. Focus is on Long Island’s maritime history. Exhibits include historic wooden boats, sailboats, an oyster culling house and bayman's cottage. Museum is home to the oyster sloop Priscilla. Seafood Festival Aug. 21-22. Fee $8, $6 seniors and children; group tours available.

LONG ISLAND MUSEUM OF AMERICAN ART, HISTORY & CARRIAGES, 1200 Rte. 25A, Stony Brook, 631-751-0066, longislandmuseum.org. Hours Noon-5 p.m. Fri.-Sun. The Carriage Museum displays 100 horse-drawn carriages, including European royal coaches, stagecoaches and firefighting vehicles. Fee $10; $7 seniors, $5 students 6-17; program fees vary.

LONGWOOD ESTATE, Longwood and Smith roads, Ridge, 631-924-1820, brookhavenny.gov. Hours Closed due to COVID, call for hours. A Town of Brookhaven historic park, circa 1790, 35 acres, manor house, one-room school house and barns. call for educational programs. Fee Free, fee for some activities.

LYZON HAT SHOP MUSEUM, 116 W. Montauk Hwy., Hampton Bays, 631-728-0887, hbhps.org. Hours By appointment and will resume Saturdays when guidelines allow. Exhibits feature about 70 original handmade hats Walter King fashioned for socialites from near and far until the shop closed. Also included are some of the original decorative Lyzon hat boxes, a wood form King used to make hats and some of the original brand labels. "Playing Hooky," a sport fishing exhibit. Fee Donation.

MANORVILLE HISTORICAL SOCIETY, 50 North St., Manorville, 631-878-8358, mhsmuseum.org. Hours Thrift store and schoolhouse open 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Wed., the first Sat. of each month and by appointment. 1929 two-room schoolhouse is furnished with period artifacts. Fee Free.

MATHER HOUSE MUSEUM, 115 Prospect St., Port Jefferson, 631-473-2665, portjeffhistorical.org. Hours Check website. Until World War I, Port Jefferson was a major shipbuilding center and John T. Mather a notable shipbuilder. The marine barn and tool shed display ship artifacts, and the Collins Carriage House features two 19th century carriages. There’s also a country store, barber and butcher shops, clock museum, post office and consignment shop. Event: Annual Country Auction, 9 a.m. Oct. 16.

MATTITUCK-LAUREL HISTORICAL SOCIETY AND MUSEUMS, Main Road and Cardinal Drive, Mattituck, 631-298-5248, mlhistoricalsociety.org. Hours 1-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. July-Sept. and by appointment. Two houses (1799 and 1840), milk house (circa 1850) and outbuilding with 19th century farm implements and machines and a 1790 one-room schoolhouse. Exhibits of Indian artifacts, quilts, 19th century women’s clothing. Free programs in the schoolhouse (2 p.m. Sun.) Fee Donations.

MEADOW CROFT, 299 Middle Rd., Sayville, 631-472-4625, bayportbluepointheritage.org. Hours Tours at 2 p.m. Sat.-Sun. June-Oct. Grounds open year-round. The 1891 home of John Ellis Roosevelt, cousin and legal adviser to President Theodore Roosevelt. Fee Donations.

MILLER PLACE-MOUNT SINAI HISTORICAL SOCIETY, 1720 WILLIAM MILLER HOUSE, 75 N. Country Rd., Miller Place, mpmshistoricalsociety.org, 631-476-5742. Hours Guided tours by appointment only. House includes two half-houses attached to the original structure. Also corn cribs, courthouse, barn and Old Samuel Miller Post Office. Self-guided pocket size booklets of the historic district. Fee Donation, fee for some programs.

NORTHPORT HISTORICAL SOCIETY, 215 Main St., Northport, 631-757-9859, northporthistorical.org. Hours 1-4:30 p.m. Wed.-Sun. Housed in a former Carnegie library, rotating exhibits explore the history and culture of the surrounding area. Museum shop on site. Fee $5 suggested donation.

OYSTERPONDS HISTORICAL SOCIETY, 1555 Village Lane, Orient, oysterpondshistoricalsociety.org, 631-323-2480. Hours 2-5 p.m. Fri. and Sun., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat. Exhibits draw on a collection of manuscripts, art and historical objects illustrating stories of Orient and East Marion. Village House and Webb House, restored to illustrate life in a 19th century boardinghouse and 18th century tavern in Oysterponds. Fee $10 donation.

PARRISH ART MUSEUM, 279 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill, 631-283-2118, parrishart.org. Hours 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1-2:30 p.m., 3-4:30 p.m. Fri.-mon., reservations required. World-class permanent collection plus special exhibitions and public programs. Walking tours featuring outdoor sculpture are available by appointment. Fee $12, $9 seniors, free younger than 18 and students with ID.

POLLOCK-KRASNER HOUSE AND STUDY CENTER, 830 Springs-Fireplace Rd., East Hampton, 631-324- 4929, pkhouse.org. Hours Thur.-Sun. May-Oct.: one-hour guided tours by advance reservation. Thur., Fri. & Sat. tours at noon, 2 and 4 p.m.; Sun. tours at noon and 2 p.m. (Reserve on the website). The former home and studio of Abstract Expressionist painters Jackson Pollock and Lee Krasner. Summer lectures, fall film series, art reference library. Exhibitions: "Mary Abbott: The Living Possibility of Paint," May 1-July. 25; "Picasso in Pollock," Jul. 29-Oct. 31. Fee $15, $10 younger than 12, infants free. Virtual reality studio tours $10, available only as a package with guided tours.

RAILROAD MUSEUM OF LONG ISLAND (GREENPORT), 440 Fourth St., at the tracks, Greenport, 631-477-0439, rmli.org. Hours 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. May 29-mid-Oct. In a historic 1892 LIRR freight station with photos, displays, uniforms, operating control tower and a railroad model of Greenport; outside is the 1907 snowplow "Jaws," a 1960 boxcar and a 1925 wooden caboose. Model train layout, gift shop. Limited handicapped access on rail cars. Fee $8, $4 ages 5-12.

RAILROAD MUSEUM OF LONG ISLAND (RIVERHEAD), 416 Griffing Ave., Riverhead, 631-727-7920, rmli.org. Hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through mid-October. Call for programs. Retired railroad equipment on display outside: 3 steam locomotives, 2 LIRR diesel locomotives, the first LIRR all-aluminum double-decker passenger car and more. Ride the 1964-65 World's Fair mini train. Limited handicapped access on rail cars. Indoor museum with photos, railroad memorabilia, gift shop, and the Historic Lionel Layout. Fee $12, $6 ages 5-12.

SAG HARBOR HISTORICAL SOCIETY, Annie Cooper Boyd House, 174 Main St., Sag Harbor, 631-725-5092, sagharborhistorical.org. Hours 1-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. and holidays Memorial Day-Columbus Day; other times by appointment. Research library hours by appointment. The 1700s house has paintings by Annie Cooper Boyd. Fee Donations.

SAG HARBOR WHALING MUSEUM, 200 Main St., Sag Harbor, sagharborwhalingmuseum.org, 631-725-0770. Hours 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. May-mid-Oct., last admission 4 p.m. Standing exhibits explore whaling and village history with paintings, textiles, antique toys, whaling gear, scrimshaw and more. Special exhibits change yearly. Call or check website for any COVID restrictions. Fee $8, $6 seniors and students, $3 ages 11 and younger.

SAGTIKOS MANOR, Montauk Highway, West Bay Shore, 631-854-0939, sagtikosmanor.org. The manor’s history dates back to 1692. British forces occupied it briefly during the Revolutionary War. President Washington stayed there in 1790. Due to COVID-19 the manor house and its tours have been temporarily closed with the exception of some garden/plant sales offerings. On the grounds, view the carriage house, buttery, walled garden and family cemetery.

SAYVILLE HISTORICAL SOCIETY, Edwards Street and Collins Avenue, Sayville, 631-563-0186. Hours Tours by appointment. The society maintains the 1785 Edwards' Homestead, furnished with articles owned by the family that lived there through the 1940s. They were farmers and merchants who shipped firewood and coal up and down the East Coast. Another building exhibits items from Sayville and West Sayville history. Fee Donations.

SHELTER ISLAND HISTORY CENTER, 16 S. Ferry Rd. (Route 114), Shelter Island, shelterislandhistorical.org, 631-749-0025. Hours 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wed.-Sat. year-round. Havens House was built in 1743 by William Havens and lived in by his son Captain James Havens one of eight Suffolk men elected to the Provincial Congress. The Pederson Family History Center opened in 2019, includes exhibit space and archival research department. Events: Farmers Market 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Sat. May 23-Labor Day. Garden Tours, May 29 and July 10, register for both online, Musical Play "A Hill of Beans" July 24-25 and ongoing exhibits. Fee Donation.

SHERWOOD-JAYNE FARM, 55 Old Post Rd., East Setauket preservationlongisland.org/sherwood-jayne-farm, 631-692-4664. Hours Call or check website. The18th century farmstead features a barn, sheep, pastures and walking trails. The house has eighteenth century hand-painted floral wall decorations and period furnishings. Fee $5, $3 ages 7-14 and seniors.

SMITHTOWN HISTORICAL SOCIETY, 239 Middle Country Rd., Smithtown, 631-265-6768, smithtownhistorical.org. Hours Office open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri. Historic buildings on the main campus include the Old Library (circa 1890), Epenetus Smith Tavern (circa 1740), Franklin O. Arthur Farm (circa 1800), and Judge J. Lawrence Smith Homestead (circa 1750). The Obadiah Smith House (circa 1700) is situated on St. Johnland Road in Kings Park, and the Caleb Smith II House (circa 1819), 5 North Country Rd., Smithtown is the site of a museum exhibit and available to view by appointment. All buildings are open to the public for special events or registered group tours. The Frank Brush Barn (circa 1900) is a site of lectures, concerts, dances and more, and is available as a party rental space. Roseneath Cottage (circa 1918) is the Historical Society headquarters. Summer camp programs, ages 6-12, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., July-Aug. Fee Varies.

SOUTHAMPTON HISTORY MUSEUM/ROGERS MANSION MUSEUM COMPLEX, 17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton, southamptonhistory.org, 631-283-2494. Hours 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wed.-Sat. March-Dec. by appointment only. Developed during Southampton’s Gilded Age, the 20-room mansion has period rooms with furnishings reflecting the summer home of philanthropist Samuel L. Parrish, 1900 to 1930. On the museum grounds are buildings typical of a 19th century village, including the 1825 Sayre Barn, an 1830 schoolhouse plus blacksmith and carpenter shops. Pelletreau Silver Shop, 80 Main St., Southampton, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tue.-Sat., built in 1686 with a jeweler on the premises, making jewelry and explaining the shop's history, (free). The Thomas Halsey Homestead, 249 S. Main St., Southampton, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat. July-Sept. or by appointment, is the oldest English-style house in New York State with five period rooms that reflect a Southampton pioneering family circa 1700, an herbal garden and flower beds open to the public in season. Fee $5, free 17 and younger.

SOUTH FORK NATURAL HISTORY MUSEUM AND NATURE CENTER, 377 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Tpke., Bridgehampton, 631-537-9735, sofo.org. Hours 10-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. advance reservation needed. Hands-on nature experiences in both the museum and outdoors. Marine touch tank for children and a panoramic deck with a view of preserved acres of fields and woodlands. After visiting the museum, take a walk on the Vineyard Nature Trail, part of the Long Pond Greenbelt. Fee $10, $7 ages 3-12.

SOUTHOLD HISTORICAL MUSEUM, 55200 Rte. 25 (Main Road and Maple Lane), 631-765-5500, southoldhistorical.org. Hours 1-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun., July 3-Sept. 12.; Wed. by appointment. The Museum Complex features houses, barns and outbuildings from 1750 to 1900s. The complex comprises the Ann Currie-Bell House, with period rooms and a changing exhibition gallery; the revolutionary Thomas Moore House, which houses an exhibition about enslaved people; a carriage house; and a blacksmith shop and more. The Nautical Museum at Horton Point Lighthouse, 3575 Lighthouse Rd. in Southold, features maritime artifacts, 12-3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. July 3 -Sept. 12. The Prince Building, 54325 Main Rd., houses Treasure Exchange Shop and the Museum Gift Shop, call for hours. Fee $5, $10 for families includes all locations; $5 parking fee at Horton Point Lighthouse.

SOUTHOLD INDIAN MUSEUM, 1080 Main Bayview Rd., Southold, southoldindianmuseum.org, 631-765-5577. Hours 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sun. and by appointment. Collection of artifacts from earliest Long Island inhabitants 10,000 years ago to present day. Included is the handiwork of Eskimos, middle and Far Western Indians and native tribes of Central and South America. Group educational programs available (fee); all ages, call. Exhibit: Digital Archiving of Museum Artifacts. Fee Donation.

STIRLING HISTORICAL SOCIETY, MARGARET E. IRELAND HOUSE MUSEUM, 319 Main St., Greenport, 631-456-9044, greenportvillage.com. Hours 1-4 p.m. weekends July-Sept. and by appointment. The circa-1830s home is furnished with 19th and 20th century equipment and memorabilia. Other items include artifacts and tools from the Greenport whaling and oyster industries. Fee Free.

STONY BROOK GRIST MILL, Harbor Road, off Main Street, Stony Brook, 631-751-2244, wmho.org. Hours 1-4:30 p.m. Sun. June-Oct. L.I.'s most completely equipped working mill, dating to 1751, is a Revolutionary War Heritage Trail site. It features a grain milling demonstration and country store. Fee $2, $1 younger than 12.

SUFFOLK COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY MUSEUM, 300 W. Main St., Riverhead, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org, 631-727-2881. Hours Museum open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat., research library open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat., call for appointment. "What the Heck Is THAT?," an interactive exhibit featuring everyday objects of more than a century ago, is on display through Sept. 11. History museum with a growing collection of permanent artifacts and alternating exhibits; an art gallery; a research library and archives; programs, lectures and workshops. The research library houses a collection of historic materials available to visitors. Fee $5, $3 seniors, $10 families, $1 ages 17 and younger, $2 fee for archival library.

SUFFOLK COUNTY POLICE MUSEUM, 30 Yaphank Ave., Yaphank, 631-852-6000. Hours Self-guided tours 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri. The museum traces the evolution of policing from sheriff in the early 1600s to today’s police officer. Interpretive displays, re-creation of 1927 police station house and a restored 1960 police car and booth. Visitors can sit on a police motorcycle for photos. Fee Free.

SUYDAM HOMESTEAD MUSEUM, 1 Fort Salonga Rd., Centerport, 631-754-1180, nwsdy.li/suyhome. Hours Closed due to COVID. The Greenlawn-Centerport Historical Association maintains the circa-1750 Suydam Homestead and the John Gardiner Farm, 900 Park Ave., Huntington, an active farm run by volunteers. The farmhouse has original furnishings, outbuildings and 1908 hay barn. Event: Gardiner Farm Stand, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, July-Sept. Fee Donation

SWAN RIVER SCHOOLHOUSE MUSEUM, 31 Roe Ave., East Patchogue, greaterpatchoguehistoricalsociety.org, 631-654-1712. Hours By appointment. Open House 1-4 p.m. July 11, 25, Aug. 8, 22. 1858 schoolhouse with original students' desks, textbooks, and displays showing how education was provided in the nineteenth century. Fee Free.

VANDERBILT MUSEUM AND PLANETARIUM, 180 Little Neck Rd., Centerport, vanderbiltmuseum.org, 631-854-5579. Hours Due to COVID restrictions, only the grounds are open. The planetarium shows, mansion, and tours will resume when restrictions are lifted. Closed major holidays. In addition to the Marine Museum, one wing of the former home of William K. Vanderbilt II has three natural history galleries. Check website for events. Fee Museum: $10, $9 students and seniors, $7 ages 3-12; for additional planetarium show or guided mansion tour, add $6 a person; for additional planetarium show and guided mansion tour, add $12 a person.

WADING RIVER HISTORICAL SOCIETY, 300 North Country Rd., Wading River, 631-929-4082, nwsdy.li/wrhs Hours By appointment. 1826 History House with artifacts, farm tools, clothing, documents and books on history and genealogy. Fee Donations.

WALT WHITMAN BIRTHPLACE STATE HISTORIC SITE AND INTERPRETIVE CENTER, 246 Old Walt Whitman Rd., Huntington Station, waltwhitman.org, 631-427-5240. Hours 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun., June 15-Labor Day. Call for winter hours. Whitman’s Birthplace is an upscale farmhouse built in 1810 by his father and restored in 2001. View 19th century furnishings, original well and unusual architecture on the 1 ½-acre site. Modern Interpretive Center has new Whitman Portrait Wall and Timeline exhibit, printing press, Whitman’s voice on tape and his schoolmaster’s desk. View Whitman-era films on large TV. Restored barn offers art exhibitions. In-person guided tours available. All COVID precautions taken. Currently, programs available online, call for updates. Museum shop/bookstore, picnic area. Handicapped accessible. Fee $8, $7 seniors and veterans, $6 students, free younger than 5.

WATER MILL MUSEUM, 41 Old Mill Rd., Water Mill, 631-726-4625, watermillmuseum.org. Hours 11-4 Thur.-Sat., 1-4 p.m. Sun. May 27-Oct. 10, closed Mon.-Wed. and holidays. Long Island’s first English water-powered grist mill (1644) features local history exhibits and corn grinding demos. Fee Donation.

WESTHAMPTON BEACH HISTORICAL SOCIETY, 101 Mill Rd., Westhampton Beach, 631-288-1139, whbhistorical.org. Hours 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat. June 12-Labor Day or by appointment. The Society’s campus includes the 1840 Tuthill House, featuring the summer exhibit "A History of Local Firefighting on the 25th anniversary of the Sunrise Wildfire"; the Foster-Meeker Heritage Center; a carriage house with period farm tools; a milk house; and outhouse. Historic craft demonstrations can be viewed outside 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat July 24-Aug. 14. Fee Free.

THE WHALING MUSEUM AND EDUCATION CENTER, 301 Main St. (Route 25A), Cold Spring Harbor, 631-367-3418, cshwhalingmuseum.org. Hours Daily in summer, hours vary, closed Memorial Day, July 4, Labor Day. Memorabilia includes a 19th century whaleboat, harpoons, scrimshaw and a diorama of the whaling port in its 1850 heyday. Exhibits "Shinnecock Artists: Long Island's First Whalers." Fee $6, $5 ages 4-18 and seniors. Special programs may have additional fees.

WILLIAM FLOYD ESTATE, 245 Park Dr., off Neighborhood Road, Mastic Beach, 631-399-2030, nps.gov/fiis/planyourvisit/williamfloydestate.htm. No guided tours are available due to COVID. Self-guided tours of grounds, cemetery and out buildings. Tour maps are available on the grounds. Fee Free.