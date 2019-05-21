10 exhibits that will leave you speechless

Fashion Triple Pay

Notes on Camp, through Sept. 8, Metropolitan Museum of Art, 1000 Fifth Ave.

Pierre Cardin: Future Fashion, July 20–Jan. 5, Brooklyn Museum, 200 Eastern Pkwy.

Gracefully Chic: The Fashions of Philip Hulitar, July 26-Oct. 20, Long Island Museum, 1200 Rte. 25A, Stony Brook

This year's Met Costume Institute extravaganza looks at how fashion can be ironic, humorous, theatrical and way, way over-the-top. From the haute couture created by the houses of Moschino, Schiaparelli and Gucci to Bjork's (in)famous Academy Awards swan dress, the fun and fantastic in fashions from the 1600s to today are woven through the museum's masterpieces. The Brooklyn Museum presents 170 ultramodern looks from Pierre Cardin in his first New York retrospective in 40 years, and the Long Island Museum's exhibit reveals the stylistic reach of famed designer Philip Hulitar, a longtime Glen Cove resident known for creating ultra-sophisticated cocktail dresses and evening gowns.

INFO 212-535-7710, metmuseum.org; 718-638-5000, brooklynmuseum.org; 631-751-0066, longislandmuseum.org

Art and science enlighten, inform and dazzle

T. rex: The Ultimate Predator, through Aug. 9, 2020, American Museum of Natural History, Central Park West at 79th Street

The Energy Project, July 20-Nov. 3, Nassau County Museum of Art, 1 Museum Dr., Roslyn Harbor

Space: A Journey to Our Future, through Aug. 18, Cradle of Aviation Museum, Charles Lindbergh Boulevard, Garden City

Earth's most famous dinosaur is big, scaly, and predatory, but recent finds have uncovered fluffy, feathered babies and gangly juveniles. T. rex. in sculpture, photography, video and virtual reality gets close enough for visitors to peer into its to massive, engulfing jaws. Run, don't walk.

The Nassau County Museum's focus is energy and sustainability. Abstract paintings depicting motion and photographs produced by blasts of energy join with scientific images and instruments from Brookhaven National Laboratory and the Tesla Science Center.

The Cradle of Aviation celebrates the 50th anniversary of the first moon walk. Try a space shuttle flight simulator, climb into a replica of the Gemini Spacecraft cockpit and stand before an actual lunar module made by local Grumman Aerospace engineers.

INFO 212-769-5100, amnh.org; 516-484-9338, nassaumuseum.org; 516-572-4111, cradleofaviation.org

2019 Whitney Biennial through Sept. 22, Whitney Museum of American Art, 99 Gansevoort St.

The Whitney's deep dive into what's happening in art across the country always surprises. This year's show is beautiful, expansive and welcoming to artists, audiences and ideas. Spend a few hours and leave enriched. Here, 75 artists present paintings, film, performance, sculpture, dance, sound, photography, installation, education and activism, reconsidering what art is and can be.

INFO 212-570-3600, whitney.org

Leonard Cohen: A Crack in Everything, through Sept. 8, The Jewish Museum, 1109 Fifth Ave.

The iconic troubadour who became a muse to generations is saluted in 13 newly commissioned artworks. A keyboard that plays snippets of poetry, art, video and music offer new ways to experience Cohen's deep, gravelly voice, ruminating on love, faith, desire and freedom.

INFO 212-423-3200, thejewishmuseum.org

Artistic License: Six Takes on the Guggenheim Collection, opens May 24, Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, 1071 Fifth Ave.

Contemporary international artists fill the rotunda with personal favorites and works delivering grand narratives. Modern masterpieces from the collection are selected by Jenny Holzer, Paul Chan, Julie Mehretu, Cai Guo-Qiang, Richard Prince and Carrie Mae Weems.

INFO 212-423-3500, guggenheim.org

Abstract Climates: Helen Frankenthaler In Provincetown, Aug. 4-Oct. 27, Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Hwy, Water Mill

Frankenthaler's exquisite stains of translucent color seep from the canvas into the spirit. Working flat on the floor, she elevated art, pioneering color field painting. Hues of sea and sky, lines and forms fill 30 paintings, along with works on paper and artifacts from her life.

INFO 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Tony Oursler: Water Memory (June 8-July 21) and Ugo Rondinone: Sunny Days (Aug. 10-Oct. 14), Guild Hall Museum, 158 Main St, East Hampton

Two North Fork artists fill the museum with celebrations of nature. Oursler worked for 18 years to find a way to achieve his vision of projecting images onto mist. Ethereal and ephemeral, they happen here for the first time. Rondinone's sculptures and paintings fill the museum with golden sunshine.

INFO 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Piebald Patches, July 13-Aug. 18, Museum of Contemporary Art Long Island, 20 Terry St., Patchogue

Get to know Long Island's newest art museum at its first full-length exhibition. Paintings, sculptures, photography, mixed-media, mosaics and more from members of the Patchogue Arts Council will be on view.

INFO 631-627-8686, patchoguearts.org