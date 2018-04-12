Uniondale Show Choir named grand champion

The wins just keep coming for the Rhythm of the Knight Uniondale Show Choir — locally and nationally. On April 7, the group won six awards including — for the second consecutive time — the top honor of grand champion at the Fame Show Choir America competition in Orlando, Florida.

With this win, the 45-member choir will advance to another national competition in Chicago on April 21. At last Saturday’s contest, the students, ages 14 to 18, also won best stage set, best choreography, best stage crew, best combo and best male stage presence in the invitation-only competition.

“Success is the end result of faith, hard work and never-ending preparation,” said Lynnette Carr-Hicks, the choir’s director.

Carr-Hicks, who teaches at Uniondale High School, earned her own distinction on Tuesday, April 10, when she was honored with Barnes & Noble’s “My Favorite Teacher” award at the book chain’s Carle Place location. She was nominated by students for her efforts in leading them and providing a supportive place for expression. She’ll move on to a regional contest for the national competition.

To raise funds still needed for their Chicago competition, the choir will host a concert at 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 15, at Uniondale High School (933 Goodrich St.) where community and family members will be invited to pay what they wish in support of their efforts; visit nwsdy.li/choir to donate. Doors open at 4.