Member artists show off at b.j. spoke

Art

WHAT b.j. spoke gallery's 26 member artists combine for three shows this month. Terry Amburgey's "Expanded Vision -- Nature's Cathedral II" captures a time of childhood wonder when he was standing in the basement looking out a window high overhead to the world outside. "Then you were all grown up and you find yourself sitting in one of those contemporary modern offices," says Amburgey, "with the odd-shaped windows that let in light only. Do you long to relive that feeling of longing to see out that window? That is the inspiration for this show." Each of his photos is framed in the shape of a casement window. Katherine Criss' "Harmony Reigns -- Everyday Meditations" is a collection that invites the viewer to share the artist's vision. "My work is a meditation," she says, "creating a painterly layered photographic image." The gallery's other member artists are represented in a group show.

WHEN | WHERE 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends and Tuesdays through Thursdays, through April 27, reception 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, b.j. spoke gallery, 299 Main St., Huntington

INFO Free; bjspokegallery.com, 631-549-5106

Theater

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

WHAT Elvis evokes the Bard -- or is it the other way around? -- in the 2005 Broadway show "All Shook Up," very loosely based on Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night." Twenty-four of Presley's hits -- from the title song to "Blue Suede Shoes" -- make up the score for this swivel-hip and bobby-sox jukebox musical.

WHEN | WHERE Friday and Saturday nights at 8, Sunday at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday at 2 p.m., through April 10 at BroadHollow's BayWay Arts Center, 265 E. Main St., East Islip. Also April 16-May 8 (dark on Easter weekend), BroadHollow Theatre at Elmont, 700 Hempstead Tpke.

INFO BayWay: $14 to $20, $25 at the door, 631-581-2700. Elmont: $14-$25, $28, 516-775-4420; broadhollow.org for both venues



WHAT Playwright Christopher Durang comes to Long Island for the seventh annual "Great Writers, Great Readings" series. Durang, perhaps still best known for his 1981 play "Beyond Therapy," earned a Tony nomination for "A History of the American Film." His most recent works are "Mrs. Bob Cratchit's Wild Christmas Binge," "Miss Witherspoon," "Adrift in Macao," a musical, and "Why Torture Is Wrong, and the People Who Love Them."

WHEN | WHERE 11:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Guthart Cultural Center Theater, Axinn Library, Hofstra University, Hempstead

INFO Free; hofstra.edu/gwgr, 516-463-5410

Dance

WHAT The Parsons Dance company makes its only Long Island appearance of the season. David Parsons, a former principal performer with the Paul Taylor Dance Company, founded his eponymous company in 1987. He grabbed the world's attention by choreographing all dance elements for the 24-hour Times Square 2000, celebrating the arrival of the new millennium. Touring 32 weeks a year, the Parsons troupe is committed to building audiences for contemporary dance drawn from a repertoire of more than 70 works by its founder. A highlight from the current season is Parsons' stroboscope-enhanced piece, "Caught," in which a solo dancer leaps more than 100 times in six minutes to create the illusion of flight.

WHEN | WHERE Saturday night at 8 at Landmark on Main Street's Jeanne Rimsky Theater, 232 Main St., Port Washington

INFO $40 to $45; landmarkonmain street.org, 516-767-6444