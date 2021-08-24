TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Entertainment

Met Opera and orchestra reach deal, allowing season to start

The Metropolitan Opera's union accord with orchestra musicians

The Metropolitan Opera's union accord with orchestra musicians was the last deal needed to restart performances in September. Credit: AP / Kathy Willens

By The Associated Press
Print

The Metropolitan Opera reached a four-year agreement with the union for its orchestra, the last major deal needed for the company to resume performances following a 1½-year layoff caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The contract with Local 802 of the American Federation of Musicians, ratified Tuesday, replaced an agreement that expired July 31.

"The members of the Met’s great orchestra have been through Herculean challenges during the 16 months of the shutdown, as we struggled to keep the company intact," said Peter Gelb, the Met’s general manager, in a statement. "Now, we look forward to rebuilding and returning to action."

To commemorate the occasion, the Met announced two free, preseason performances of Mahler’s Symphony No. 2, "Resurrection," to take place in Damrosch Park in Manhattan on Sept. 4 and Sept. 5.

The announcement follows a four-year deal ratified last month by Local One of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which represents stagehands and ended a lockout that started Dec. 8.

The Met reached a four-year agreement in May with the American Guild of Musical Artists, which represents the chorus and solo artists.

The company has not performed since March 11, 2020, because of the pandemic, canceling 276 performances plus an international tour. The labor strife led to a large protest rally in May.

The Met plans to resume performances in its house at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts with a Verdi requiem on Sept. 11 to mark the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks. The season starts on Sept. 27 with the Met premiere of Terence Blanchard’s "Fire Shut Up in My Bones," the company's first work by a Black composer.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Joshua Duggar was arrested and charged in April
Josh Duggar attorneys seek dismissal of child porn charges
"Golden Girls" stars, clockwise from left: Bea Arthur,
'Golden Girls' episodes to screen at LI theaters
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo holds Coronavirus briefing June
International TV Academy rescinds Emmy awarded to Cuomo
"Jeopardy!" distributor Sony Pictures Television says Mayim Bialik
Mayim Bialik to guest-host 'Jeopardy!' for 3 weeks
"Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed" is
'Bob Ross' Netflix doc:  Mild portrait of a pop-culture punchline
Lexi Zanghi, of East Islip, is a business
LI's Lexi Zanghi stars in Peacock's 'Born for Business'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?