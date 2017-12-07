TODAY'S PAPER
Michael Luwoye: ‘Hamilton’ star to take over title role on Broadway

Michael Luwoye, pictured in Manhattan in 2016, was

Michael Luwoye, pictured in Manhattan in 2016, was the first African-American actor to play Alexander Hamilton in the hit musical. Photo Credit: Invision/AP / Christopher Smith

By Frank Lovece  Special to Newsday
Michael Luwoye will become the third title star of Broadway’s “Hamilton.” The Los Angeles Times said Thursday that Luwoye, who since March has been playing the role in the Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical’s national tour, will succeed Javier Muñoz sometime in January.

Luwoye understudied both Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr on Broadway last year, becoming the first African-American actor to be the show’s Hamilton, and was the first actor to play both roles in a single day when he performed Hamilton at a matinee and Burr that night.

“First, Hamilton Alternate/Burr Understudy on B’way. Next, Main Hamilton on Tour. And now . . . Back to NY to lead the B’way company as Hamilton in Jan.,” Luwoye tweeted, including a joyful-face emoji.

