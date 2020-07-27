'70s-themed drive-in concert, movie coming to Adventureland

A throwback drive-in double feature is coming to Adventureland in East Farmingdale, where a concert from ’70s band 45rpm will be paired with the 1978 film “Grease” on Aug. 22.

“This is for the person who wants to see a band in an intimate setting with sound in front and behind them,” says show producer Brian Rosenberg, who has partnered with Universal Special Events. “We throw in the movie for free. It’s an added bonus on top of the concert.”

Tickets are $125 per car holding four to six people. Each person will receive a boxed dinner of chicken fingers, hot dog or hamburger with fries plus passes (limit of four) to the amusement park for 2021 as part of the admission fee.

The concert, hosted by Big Mike Sangiamo of Connoisseur Media, will consist of 45rpm’s 90-minute "C’mon Get Happy" show filled with AM hits from the 1970s, featuring the music of Bobby Sherman, ABBA, Tony Orlando and Dawn, the Partridge Family and the Raspberries. Additionally, a special tribute to “Grease” will come mid-set, highlighting classic numbers like “Summer Nights,” “Hopelessly Devoted to You” and “You’re the One That I Want.”

“Our goal is to deliver a full concert experience giving people their money’s worth,” says 45rpm lead singer Danny Calvagna of Deer Park. “We want people to leave feeling like they really went to a show and not just sitting in a parking lot, watching a band play from a distance.”

Adventureland tried to get in the drive-in concert game back in June. However, the show was canceled because Disco Unlimited, the featured band, was getting criticized on social media for the $200-per-car pricing. So what’s changed?

“Mobile Stage Network and 45rpm saved the day,” says Rosenberg. “Together they are bringing everything we need techwise — the lights, sound system, stage and mixing board — except the video screens. We will provide those.”

But why pay when free shows are happening at various townships throughout Long Island?

“I think it’s wonderful what the towns are doing. Bravo for them giving people something to do that’s safe and affordable,” says Rosenberg. “We view our venue as being in the first-class cabin of the plane with a full stage, professional lights and sound, plus hot food and real bathrooms. It’s all made for convenience and fun.”

One hundred and sixty parking spaces will be layered in rows of nine, with cars 6 feet apart. The spaces get distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. An overflow lot of 80 spaces will be added with a separate screen if there’s a demand. Bathrooms are available on-site, with cleanings between uses and lines monitored for social distancing.

Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com or universalspecialevents.com. Gates open at 6 p.m. for an 8 p.m. general admission show, with the movie immediately following at 9:30 p.m.