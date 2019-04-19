Meet 'Flick' from 'A Christmas Story' in Huntington

The weather forecast calls for heavy snow in Huntington next weekend and temperatures so cold, someone's tongue might stick to a metal pole.

Before you go back in the closet for your boots and parka, that polar vortex will be taking place on screen at Cinema Arts Centre where the holiday classic "A Christmas Story" will be presented at 10 p.m. Saturday as part of the theater's Cult Cafe series. Making the event even merrier will be an appearance by special guest Scott Schwartz, who played "Flick," the kid whose tongue got frozen to a metal pole in the schoolyard. Tickets for the screening are $15.

Get there early and you can meet Schwartz, who'll be on hand at 9 p.m. to sign photos and other merchandise as well as to chat with fans. In addition, early birds will get a free mix CD as a special gift, and there will also be noshes, wine and $5 craft beers for sale.

We triple dare … no, we triple dog dare you to stay away.