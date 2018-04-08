TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Afternoon
42° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMovies

'A Quiet Place' tops box office with $50 million

John Krasinski and Noah Jupe in a scene

John Krasinski and Noah Jupe in a scene from "A Quiet Place." Photo Credit: AP/Jonny Cournoyer / Paramount Pictures via AP

By The Associated Press
Print

John Krasinksi's "A Quiet Place" has opened with a thunderous $50 million in ticket sales for the year's second-best debut after "Black Panther."

The Paramount Pictures thriller far exceeded expectations to land one of the top opening weekends for a horror release. Directed by Krasinski, and starring him and real-life wife Emily Blunt, "A Quiet Place" is a badly needed hit for Paramount. It's the studio's best non-franchise opening since 2014's "Interstellar."

Steven Spielberg's virtual-reality adventure "Ready Player One" slid to second with $25.1 million in its second weekend.

The R-rated comedy "Blockers" also shrugged off a recent comedy slump in theaters for a solid $21.4 million debut. The film, about parents trying to keep their daughters from losing their virginity, stars Leslie Mann and John Cena.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity, above, wants Hannity vows to attack Kimmel until comic apologizes
Best TV shows now on Netflix, Amazon and more
Hayley Atwell stars as Margaret Schlegel in Starz's ‘Howards End’ on Starz is beautiful, but bloodless
Norah Petrozak (far right), a 12-year-old from Merrick, Long Island girl to appear on 'Genius Junior'
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, a former wife of Nelson Mandela, Recent notable deaths
Vinny Guadagnino visits ‘Jersey Shore's’ Vinny hosting party on LI