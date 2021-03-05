'A Quiet Place Part II' opening moved up to May

"A Quiet Place Part II" has a new release date after being delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The sequel to 2018's "A Quiet Place" will be released on May 28 in theaters. "A Quiet Place Part II" will also be available for streaming on Paramount+ 30-45 days after the theatrical release.

"They always say good things come to those who wait," director John Krasinski wrote on Twitter. "Well … I think we’ve waited long enough. A QUIET PLACE PART II. MEMORIAL DAY."

The movie was originally slated to open on Sept. 17, but Paramount Pictures decided to push up the release date. It took the spot previously set for Mark Wahlberg’s action-thriller "Infinite," which was moved to Sept. 24.

"A Quiet Place" was one of the best-reviewed and top-grossing movies of 2018, earning $340 million worldwide on a $17 million budget. The film followed a family forced to live in silence, using sign language to communicate while hiding from extraterrestrial monsters with ultrasensitive hearing.

The sequel will show the first day that aliens began attacking Earth, as well as where the surviving Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe) left off in the first movie, venturing into the post-apocalyptic world and finding new monsters: People.

"The people that are left, they’re not the kind of people worth saving," new addition Cillian Murphy ominously says.

It’s unclear if Krasinski, whose credits include "The Office" and "Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan," will also make an appearance alongside his wife, Blunt, and their on-screen children in the sequel. The new cast also includes "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor Djimon Hounsou.