Academy Awards to have host for first time in 4 years

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
The 2021 Academy Awards, scheduled to air March 27 on ABC, will have a host for the first time in four years.

ABC Entertainment president Craig Erwich, making the announcement at the Television Critics Association virtual press tour Tuesday did not elaborate whether a specific host had been chosen for this 94th Oscars ceremony. The most recent host was Jimmy Kimmel for the 2017 and 2016 awards, telecast in 2018 and 2017, respectively, immediately preceded by a year each with Chris Rock (2016), Neil Patrick Harris (2015), Ellen DeGeneres (2014), Seth MacFarlane (2013) and Long Beach-raised Billy Crystal (2012).

Additionally, ABC and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences jointly announced Tuesday that Massapequa Park native Glenn Weiss will direct the show for a seventh straight year. "You need someone with the deep technical knowledge and creative insights of Glenn to create an Oscars show that truly celebrates a global love of film. I'm fortunate to be working with him," telecast producer Will Packer said in a statement. Weiss, 60, won two of his 14 Emmy Awards for directing the Oscars telecast in 2017 and 2018.

