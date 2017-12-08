TODAY'S PAPER
Actor Steve Reevis of 'Fargo,' 'Dancing With Wolves' dies

By The Associated Press
MISSOULA, Mont. - (AP) -- Actor Steve Reevis, who had supporting roles in the movies "Fargo" and "Last of the Dogmen," has died. He was 55.

Ralph Foster of the Foster Funeral Home said Friday that Reevis died Thursday at a hospital Missoula. He did not know the cause of death.

Reevis was a member of the Blackfeet Tribe in northwestern Montana.

He also appeared in the movies "Dances With Wolves" and the 2005 version of "The Longest Yard" and acted in several television episodes, including "Walker, Texas Ranger," ''Jag" and "Bones."

Reevis is survived by his wife, Macile, and four children.

Foster says funeral arrangements are pending.

