Adam Sandler, LI's Idina Menzel team for dark comedy 'Uncut Gems'

Adam Sandler stars as a charismatic jeweler in

Adam Sandler stars as a charismatic jeweler in the upcoming movie "Uncut Gems." Photo Credit: A24 Films

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com
Adam Sandler, Idina Menzel and the rapper The Weeknd appeared at the Toronto International Film Festival to promote their new film, "Uncut Gems," according to Variety.

The film, directed by the Safdie Brothers (2017's "Good Time") and billed as a dark comedy, features Sandler as Howard Ratner, a jewelry dealer and gambling addict working in Manhattan's Diamond District. Menzel plays his estranged wife, who lives on Long Island, while The Weeknd plays himself in his feature film debut. The cast also includes rising star Lakeith Stanfield ("Sorry to Bother You"), former NBA star Kevin Garnett and newcomer Julia Fox.

Menzel, who was raised in Syosset, clearly didn't have to work too hard on her Long Island accent. "A couple of beers and it comes out," she told Variety.

Unlike Sandler's other recent projects, "Uncut Gems" isn't a Netflix production. It is being distributed through the hot indie studio A24 ("The Farewell," "The Lobster") and is scheduled for release Dec. 13.

