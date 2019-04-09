Watch: Trailer for animated 'Addams Family' movie

A teaser trailer for the upcoming "Addams Family" animated feature finds the enduringly macabre clan settling into the haunted mansion they will call home.

"GET OUUUUUUUTTTTT," an unearthly spirit demands of married couple Gomez and Morticia Addams (voices of Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron) as they first enter the dilapidated estate. Morticia gives the place a quick look and tells her husband, "It's hideous." "It's horrible," Gomez agrees. And then they sigh together, "It's home!"

In another scene from the teaser, released Tuesday, Morticia cranks a large vise attached to Gomez's head as he inquires, "Is that really as tight as you can make it?" Their daughter Wednesday (Chloë Grace Moretz) then enters holding a red balloon. "What do you have there?" Morticia asks, and upon closer examination finds it "strange. There's usually a murderous clown attached to the other end of these."

Elsewhere, son Pugsley (Finn Wolfhard) sets off a small explosion that brings Uncle Fester (Nick Kroll) in his bathtub crashing through the ceiling, relatively unperturbed. We also find the essentially silent butler, Lurch, playing piano with the disembodied hand, Thing. Not pictured are Grandmama (Bette Midler) or the new character Margaux Needler (Allison Janney), described in trade reports as a reality-TV host and the family's nemesis.

The movie, set for release Oct. 11, is codirected by Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon, who helmed the raunchy 2016 animated feature "Sausage Party." Early reports credited the screenplay to Pamela Pettler, a screenwriter of Tim Burton's animated "Corpse Bride" (2005), with later reports crediting Matt Lieberman.

Cartoonist Charles Addams debuted the darkly humorous characters in The New Yorker magazine in 1938. Their popularity continued through the decades, with a two-season sitcom in the 1960s, starring John Astin, Carolyn Jones and Jackie Coogan; two 1990s movies by director Barry Sonnenfeld and starring Raul Julia, Anjelica Huston and Christopher Lloyd; and a hit 2010 Broadway musical with Nathan Lane, Bebe Neuwirth and Kevin Chamberlin.

Other incarnations include a 1998 direct-to-video movie and a short-lived Fox Family series, "The New Addams Family."