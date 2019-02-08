TODAY'S PAPER
Albert Finney dies; British actor, five-time Oscar nominee was 82

His performance in the title role of 1963's "Tom Jones" gained Finney the first of five Oscar nominations. 

Albert Finney and Julia Roberts in "Erin Brockovich"

Albert Finney and Julia Roberts in "Erin Brockovich" (2000). Photo Credit: BPI/Bob Marshak

By The Associated Press
LONDON — British actor Albert Finney, the Academy Award-nominated star of films from "Tom Jones" to "Skyfall," has died at the age of 82.

Finney's family said Friday that he "passed away peacefully after a short illness with those closest to him by his side."

Finney was a rare star who managed to avoid the Hollywood limelight for more than five decades after bursting to international fame in 1963 in the title role of "Tom Jones."

The film gained him the first of five Oscar nominations. Others followed for "Murder on the Orient Express," ''The Dresser," ''Under the Volcano" and "Erin Brockovich."

In later years he brought authority to action movies, including the James Bond thriller "Skyfall" and two of the Bourne films.

By The Associated Press

