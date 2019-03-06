TODAY'S PAPER
23° Good Evening
SEARCH
23° Good Evening
EntertainmentMovies

Alec Baldwin to star as the iconic automaker in 'Framing John DeLorean'

The film, a hybrid documentary-dramatization, will hold its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in April.

The official trailer for "Framing John DeLorean," in which Alec Baldwin plays automaker John DeLorean.  (Credit: IFC Films)

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com
Print

A new trailer for the film “Framing John DeLorean” offers several glimpses of Alec Baldwin in the title role. The movie will hold its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in April.

The film appears to be a hybrid of documentary and dramatization, in which Baldwin, sporting gray hair and darkened eyebrows, plays the disgraced automaker but also speaks to the camera about his character. Archival images and footage of DeLorean at the height of his fame, along with interviews with his son, are also shown.

DeLorean was an auto-industry executive who worked at Chrysler, Packard and General Motors before breaking away in 1973 to form his own DeLorean Motor Company. His signature car, featuring a stainless-steel body and gull-wing doors, arrived with great fanfare but unexpectedly flopped with the public. Charges of cocaine trafficking against DeLorean followed, and his company declared bankruptcy. By 1985, when Michael J. Fox hopped into a time-traveling DeLorean in the comedy “Back to the Future,” the car had already become a cultural punchline.

“Framing John DeLorean” is scheduled for theatrical release June 7.

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek announced that he has Alex Trebek: 'I have Stage 4 pancreatic cancer'
Alfre Woodard attends the Robert F. Kennedy Human Alfre Woodard talks 'Juanita,' her new Netflix movie
Luke Perry, Recent notable deaths
Maisie Williams as Arya Stark in HBO's First 'Game of Thrones' final season trailer released
Beverly Hills 90210 BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN TORI SPELLING Photos: Luke Perry through the years
Oprah Winfrey at the 75th annual Golden Globe Oprah airs interview with alleged 'Leaving Neverland' victims