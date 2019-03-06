A new trailer for the film “Framing John DeLorean” offers several glimpses of Alec Baldwin in the title role. The movie will hold its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in April.

The film appears to be a hybrid of documentary and dramatization, in which Baldwin, sporting gray hair and darkened eyebrows, plays the disgraced automaker but also speaks to the camera about his character. Archival images and footage of DeLorean at the height of his fame, along with interviews with his son, are also shown.

DeLorean was an auto-industry executive who worked at Chrysler, Packard and General Motors before breaking away in 1973 to form his own DeLorean Motor Company. His signature car, featuring a stainless-steel body and gull-wing doors, arrived with great fanfare but unexpectedly flopped with the public. Charges of cocaine trafficking against DeLorean followed, and his company declared bankruptcy. By 1985, when Michael J. Fox hopped into a time-traveling DeLorean in the comedy “Back to the Future,” the car had already become a cultural punchline.

“Framing John DeLorean” is scheduled for theatrical release June 7.