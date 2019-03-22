Alexander Dinelaris, the Oscar-winning screenwriter from Long Island, will write and produce a musical adaptation of “Jekyll & Hyde.”

The film will be the first production from Lexicon, a writing-focused development company founded by Dinelaris and Rob Quadrino.

"Jekyll & Hyde” is based on the Broadway musical by Leslie Bricusse and Frank Wildhorn, itself based on the Robert Louis Stevenson 1886 novella “Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde,” about a man torn between his good and evil selves. The play debuted on Broadway in 1997 and was produced in more than two dozen countries over the next 20 years. It even spawned a concert version that toured North America and South Korea.

“Bringing the gritty potential of Leslie and Frank’s stirring Gothic musical to the big screen made 'Jekyll & Hyde' the perfect project to launch Lexicon,” Dinelaris said in a statement. A director for the project has not been announced.

Dinelaris, who was raised in East Rockaway and lived in Rockville Centre and Lynbrook while struggling to launch his writing career, was one of four who won Oscars for their original screenplay for Alejandro G. Inarritu’s “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)” in 2015. (That movie also took home the Best Picture Oscar.) He was also a co-producer of the Oscar-winning film “The Revenant,” also directed by Inarritu.