PLOT A cyborg is brought back to life, but with no memory of her true identity. CAST Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz, Keean Johnson RATED PG-13 (strong violence) LENGTH 2:02 BOTTOM LINE A mishmash of many old sci-fi ideas, made watchable by energetic directing from Robert Rodriguez. In 3-D.

There's a great deal to say about “Alita: Battle Angel,” Robert Rodriguez's adaptation of a Japanese manga, but chances are you have really just one question:

What's with the eyes?

“Alita: Battle Angel” features a heroine who resembles a photo-real animé character: Skinny body, large head and two peepers so massive they take up nearly a third of her face. Played by a motion-captured Rosa Salazar (a matter of some controversy, as her character was originally Asian), Alita can be unsettling to behold, like a living Margaret Keane painting or Bratz doll. Eventually, though, the brain adjusts to compensate and Alita's orbs lose their fascination. The same can be said of the 3D format, which this film employs.

What's left, then, to distinguish “Alita: Battle Angel” from other films of its ilk? Like “Ghost in the Shell,” another film based on a Japanese manga, “Alita” is a hodgepodge of stolen ideas, tweaked just enough to avoid full-blown plagiarism. See if you can spot the source material: Alita, an endearingly tomboyish cyborg, wakes up with amnesia in Iron City, a junkyard civilization overshadowed by a floating utopia called Zalem. Because the only way to get up there is to become champion of Motorball — a lethal form of roller derby – Alita takes up the game. She also discovers, in mini-flashbacks, that she was originally designed to be a warrior-soldier.

The actors, to their credit, breathe life into this somewhat incoherent material. Christoph Waltz makes us believe in the kindly Dr. Dyson Ido, who salvages Alita from a trash heap; Mahershala Ali is great fun as Vector, a ruthless kingpin; Ed Skrein hams it up as an killer robot with a pretty face; and Jackie Earle Haley (or at least his head) plays a hulking machine named Grewishka. Keean Johnson, as Alita's plain old human love interest, Hugo, seems dropped in from a 1980s teen flick – he even rolls up his T-shirt sleeves – but he serves his purpose.

“Alita” doesn't look that great as a movie — it's half live-action, half digital, neither real nor ideal — but Rodriguez (“Sin City”) delivers several nifty action scenes (the bar brawl is the highlight) and keeps the pacing swift. Most viewers will probably find the whole thing a confusing mess. As for manga and animé fans, “Alita” is for your eyes only.